Why You Might Want To Skip Packing Cheese For A Picnic

Eating outside elevates a dining experience. Senses are heightened, a changeup in surroundings is memorable, not to mention it simply feels good to be out in the sun. Subsequently, it's tempting to pack the most decadent products for a picnic: say a mouth-watering roundup of speciality shop cheeses. Paired with a nice bottle of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, it's a romantic concept. The issue is sitting out with a cheese platter a touch too long, and the meal could result in food-borne illness.

According to the USDA, food shouldn't go without refrigeration for longer than two hours. If it's a toasty day outside — 90 degrees Fahrenheit or more — the time cuts down to only one hour. So once you account for transportation, setup, and subsequent enjoyment of a cheese picnic, the safe window of consumption ticks by quickly.

You'll especially want to steer clear of unpasteurized cheese; the government food safety website delegates the dairy as a particularly risky category. Furthermore, fresh queso products (different from melted queso fundido) like fresco, Oaxaca, and panela are best avoided in a picnic setting. You're a little safer with firmer, pasteurized cheeses like a hard cheddar or parmesan, but it's best to shy away from the food category altogether, sans proper storage.