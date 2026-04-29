Jimi Hendrix's 1967 Hit Was Apparently Inspired By This Simple Food

Jimi Hendrix was a fan of a variety of foods, from spaghetti, chocolate milkshakes, and banana cream pie to strawberry shortcake with whipped cream and Wimpy's burgers. But none of these served as a catalyst for writing one of his top hits. Instead, the 1967 ballad "The Wind Cries Mary" was inspired by none other than a classic comfort food: mashed potatoes.

The song itself is not about mashed potatoes. However, the simple starch became the subject of an argument between Hendrix and his girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham, whom he sometimes called by her middle name, Mary. While Etchingham was preparing the dish, Hendrix sampled it and gave the feedback few cooks want to hear: her mashed potatoes were lumpy. Etchingham was not happy with Hendrix's criticism. In an interview with Witness, Etchingham said, "I took great offense at this, and I stormed out, and he followed me to the traffic light. So I got into a taxi and off I went." By the time she'd returned the next day, Hendrix had written "The Wind Cries Mary," an ode born from the incident and from missing Etchingham after she'd left.

Regardless of whether Etchingham's potatoes were lumpy or not, Hendrix still might not have been enthusiastic about them. In his book, "Starting at Zero," Hendrix had actually alluded to not loving mashed potatoes. "See, English food, it's difficult to explain," he said. "You get mashed potatoes with just about everything, and I ain't gonna say anything good about that."