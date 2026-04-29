Jimi Hendrix's 1967 Hit Was Apparently Inspired By This Simple Food
Jimi Hendrix was a fan of a variety of foods, from spaghetti, chocolate milkshakes, and banana cream pie to strawberry shortcake with whipped cream and Wimpy's burgers. But none of these served as a catalyst for writing one of his top hits. Instead, the 1967 ballad "The Wind Cries Mary" was inspired by none other than a classic comfort food: mashed potatoes.
The song itself is not about mashed potatoes. However, the simple starch became the subject of an argument between Hendrix and his girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham, whom he sometimes called by her middle name, Mary. While Etchingham was preparing the dish, Hendrix sampled it and gave the feedback few cooks want to hear: her mashed potatoes were lumpy. Etchingham was not happy with Hendrix's criticism. In an interview with Witness, Etchingham said, "I took great offense at this, and I stormed out, and he followed me to the traffic light. So I got into a taxi and off I went." By the time she'd returned the next day, Hendrix had written "The Wind Cries Mary," an ode born from the incident and from missing Etchingham after she'd left.
Regardless of whether Etchingham's potatoes were lumpy or not, Hendrix still might not have been enthusiastic about them. In his book, "Starting at Zero," Hendrix had actually alluded to not loving mashed potatoes. "See, English food, it's difficult to explain," he said. "You get mashed potatoes with just about everything, and I ain't gonna say anything good about that."
How to avoid making mashed potatoes that could cause an argument
While many of us might like to be the topic of someone's song, if lumpy mashed potatoes aren't what you want to inspire it, there are a few ways you can avoid that. First, be sure to pick the right taters. If you want the dish to be creamy and smooth, Yukon Gold should be your go-to. For a fluffier take, turn to russets.
Then, be sure to sidestep some of the most common mashed potato mistakes. Remember that how you slice the potatoes matters. Getting all willy-nilly with your knife cuts is sure to result in uneven cooking, which will negatively impact both the flavor and texture. Instead, try to dice the potatoes into the same-sized pieces that can finish boiling at the same time. Once you're ready to boil, be sure to start with cold water and don't forget to salt it to infuse flavor while the spuds are simmering.
Next, if you want restaurant-worthy mashed potatoes, don't wait around to actually mash them after they're cooked. Grab your masher and get to work right away for the best texture. And if you want to really ensure you have the ultimate smoothness, be sure to use a ricer or a food mill. Finally, while milk and butter are standard, don't be afraid to jazz those potatoes up with other rich ingredients that will help them turn out creamy. Sour cream, cream cheese, and ricotta will all do the trick.