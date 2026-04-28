Where To Get The Best Pralines In New Orleans, According To A Local

Whether you call it pecan candy or a praline, and no matter how you pronounce the names, it's all delicious — and it's a New Orleans staple. Beignets might be a more quintessential, but pralines are the city's most underrated sweet treat, often found at special occasions or holidays. The confections are made with toasted pecans, cream, butter, and two types of sugar mixed with vanilla. People outside of the South are often most familiar with the treat in praline ice cream.

Pralines were brought from France to New Orleans in the 1700s, where traditional almonds were replaced with the plentiful pecans in the area. Today, there are dozens of variations on the classic recipe, including rum, chocolate, spiced, and more. Over the course of my 15 years in New Orleans, I made it a personal mission to try every praline in the city. Whenever a new business or recipe popped up, I was happy to seek it out for a taste. While the goal did nothing for my waistline, it did feed my soul (and stomach) in ways I still look back on fondly. Outside of a local granny's kitchen, these shops have the best pralines in the city — and they all ship, in case you want to try an authentic piece of culinary history at home.