Praline Ice Cream Vs Butter Pecan: Here's The Actual Difference

While you may initially see both praline ice cream and butter pecan on a menu at your local ice cream parlor and think they're the same thing, they're actually very different. Sure, the two do play on the combination of crunchy pecans and creamy vanilla ice cream, but there's more to the story than that.

Praline ice cream, which is sometimes referred to as Pralines 'n Cream, is a decadent dessert made with crushed praline-coated pecans and a caramel swirl. The key ingredient here is, of course, pralines. While the base of a praline is a pecan, it's more like a fancy, dressed-up, candied confection. They're wildly popular in New Orleans and are made by pouring a cooked mixture of sugar, cream, and butter (or a caramel) over pecans and letting them cool. They're sweet, salty, and have a bit of a chew to them. Because of this, they have both a crunch and a melt-in-your-mouth quality. When added to vanilla ice cream, they bring sweetness, texture, and nutty notes.

Butter pecan ice cream, on the other hand, is simply a vanilla ice cream base that's dotted with pecans that have been toasted with rich butter, and typically other ingredients like brown sugar and vanilla extract. The pecans can be toasted in the oven or on the stove, so long as the other key ingredients are included. When mixed with ice cream, it gives a beautiful, crunchy texture as well as a rich, nutty-yet-buttery flavor