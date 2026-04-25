Scotch Is Traditionally Paired With This Non-Boozy Drink (Even In Scotland)

You can always find an unexpected upgrade to elevate your drinks. There's the mimosa, a delicious combo of Champagne and orange juice, and over in Spain, red wine is commonly paired with lemonade to create a refreshing summer aperitif. But perhaps a more unusual combination is found with Scotch. Translated from Gaelic as uisge beatha — literally meaning "water of life" — it's only fitting, then, that just a few drops of water can unlock the hidden depths of Scotch and allow its character to come alive.

While many folks enjoy whisky neat, it's not uncommon for a bit of water to be added. While this does dilute the drink, it doesn't water it down. Instead, it's used to uncover hidden aromas. Scotch is full of aromatic compounds that provide its character — think notes like smoky, vanilla, or woody. However, Scotch typically has a high alcohol by volume (ABV). In simple terms, this causes the flavor molecules to stay trapped within the bulk of the liquid, surrounded by ethanol.

This is where water can work its magic. Just a few small drops cause these aromatic compounds to rise. A 2017 study by Swedish scientists demonstrated this exact phenomenon by showcasing water's effects on guaiacol — the compound responsible for smoky flavors. In high-ABV Scotch, guaiacol is distributed throughout the liquid. But when water is added, it's been shown to drive the guaiacol to the surface, allowing the drinker to enjoy a more complex and elevated whisky. So, while you wouldn't add water to, say, wine or beer to elevate the taste, when paired with Scotch, it can reveal layers of flavor that might otherwise remain hidden.