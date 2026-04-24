This Texas Restaurant Is Located Inside A Car Dealership
When you're considering a place to grab breakfast or lunch, there's no reason for a car dealership to enter the conversation. But for more than 15 years, a restaurant has been serving up meals inside a showroom. Twin Creeks Cafe opened inside Honda of Fort Worth in 2010, the brainchild of two siblings who wanted to create an easy local spot to have a nutritious meal instead of going to the many nearby fast food outlets.
The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday until 3:30 p.m., serving traditional diner-style fare and Mexican options. Early on, a local restaurateur was tapped to shake up the menu, which proved to be an apparent success, as the restaurant is still thriving a decade and a half later. But even though many locals have discovered it, the unexpected hidden location means many others still don't know it's there.
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The restaurant offers some amenities as well, both for regular customers and those who come in looking to buy a car. It has a kids' playroom with a TV, books, and games, as well as a lounge for adults. It also established a two-acre dog park right next to the showroom.
Twin Creeks Cafe's food pleasantly surprises customers
Twin Creeks Cafe's breakfast menu features dishes like omelets, avocado toast, a croissant sandwich, and breakfast burritos and egg-filled quesadillas. The burgers are crafted from a fresh-ground mix of steak and Texas akaushi beef, a premium wagyu. Other lunch options include BLTs, turkey club sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken fried steak, Philly cheesesteaks, and soups and salads.
Labeled as the "chef's favorite" is The Oinkster sandwich, made with pork and pickled onions on bolillo bread, football-shaped Mexican rolls that are also a traditional folk remedy for anxiety. In addition to the Mexican influence throughout the menu, a separate "South of the Border" section is highlighted with items like tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and enchiladas. There's also a kids' menu, refreshing key lime pie for dessert, and an assortment of packaged snacks.
Customers praising Twin Creeks Cafe on Yelp also talk about their surprise that it's good considering its unique location, including some who had just come in for service on their car. One comment said, "Who would of thought such great food would come from inside a car dealership!" and another joked, "I was pretty amazed at how good their food was ... and no one tried to sell me a Honda." One happy patron summed it up as "Great food. Great service. What a find!!"