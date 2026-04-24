This Texas Restaurant Is Located Inside A Car Dealership

When you're considering a place to grab breakfast or lunch, there's no reason for a car dealership to enter the conversation. But for more than 15 years, a restaurant has been serving up meals inside a showroom. Twin Creeks Cafe opened inside Honda of Fort Worth in 2010, the brainchild of two siblings who wanted to create an easy local spot to have a nutritious meal instead of going to the many nearby fast food outlets.

The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Saturday until 3:30 p.m., serving traditional diner-style fare and Mexican options. Early on, a local restaurateur was tapped to shake up the menu, which proved to be an apparent success, as the restaurant is still thriving a decade and a half later. But even though many locals have discovered it, the unexpected hidden location means many others still don't know it's there.

The restaurant offers some amenities as well, both for regular customers and those who come in looking to buy a car. It has a kids' playroom with a TV, books, and games, as well as a lounge for adults. It also established a two-acre dog park right next to the showroom.