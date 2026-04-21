This Chinese Restaurant Trick Makes Homemade Chicken And Broccoli Taste Like Takeout

Although distinct from mainland China, Chinese American cuisine offers unique charms. Whether you're biting into General Tso's or Kung Pao Chicken, chow mein, or a serving of moo goo gai pan, the food exhibits a comforting balance of sweet, savory, and salty flavors, and is oftentimes covered in a glossy texture. Yet recreating such qualities at home — say with a serving of chicken and broccoli — can feel tough. What's the key to tapping into the takeout magic?

Essentially, the secret lies in corn starch marination, a sizzling hot wok, and finishing the dish with a rich slurry sauce. Whether you're making chicken or beef and broccoli, perfecting the texture is what'll recreate the takeout experience. The vegetable component is easy; simply rapidly blanch the broccoli in hot water to lightly soften. The poultry requires a touch more work, but isn't too labor-intensive, either. Most cooks briefly marinate the meat in a corn starch and salt-based marinade — a velveting technique common in Chinese cooking — then quickly sear the meat.

Later in the dish assembly, the corn starch slurry forms an equally essential cornerstone. Once broccoli and chicken are cooked, the dish's central savory sauce is thickened using corn starch. Akin to a simple gluten-free gravy, this rich mixture binds sauce, vegetable, and protein all together, thus forming chicken and broccoli's mouth-watering composition.