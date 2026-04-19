One Of Florida's Best Spots For A Cuban Sandwich Is Known For Its Made-In-House Ingredients

More people of Cuban heritage live in Florida's Miami-Dade County than anywhere else other than the island nation itself, and its biggest city is naturally a hotbed for great Cuban sandwiches. Among the many places in Miami that serve the iconic dish, one of the best has been selling it to customers who line up outside the small shop on Little Havana's famous Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) for nearly a decade. Sanguich De Miami makes most of the ingredients itself for its premium version, and is a four-time winner of Michelin's Bib Gourmand award for quality and value.

The sandwich, also known as a "Cubano," is classically made with ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread. (Genoa salami is included in Tampa, where the sandwich is also a staple.) Sanguich De Miami uses Ammerländer Swiss cheese from Germany, and has the bread baked using its own recipe. Everything else is produced in-house from scratch, including the pickles and mustard.

The ham and roast pork are made from Duroc pigs, whose meat is more flavorful and remains juicier due to the breed's greater fat marbling. Sanguich De Miami cures the ham by injecting brine with garlic and spices into a boneless pork butt and soaking it in the same liquid for a week, and it marinates the same type of boneless cut for one or two days for the roasted meat (per Insider Food via YouTube). A mojo is used for the marinade, which is traditionally made of sour orange juice, garlic, oil, and spices. Once the Cubanos are assembled, rendered pork fat is swiped on top of the bread before the sandwich is pressed, producing a crunchy, crisp crust and melted cheese.