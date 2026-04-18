Why Louisiana Locals Won't Eat This Canned Seafood

Out of all the regional cuisines in the United States, Louisiana stands in a league of its own. Its food is an intricate tapestry woven from the many cultures that settled there, with Creole and Cajun cooking as its defining traditions. From gumbo to étouffée and crawfish boils, the state is filled to the brim with unique dishes. But what makes them truly special is the quality of the ingredients. That's why Louisiana locals have never fully embraced canned crawfish.

In a video shared to Reddit, a user showed off their canned crawfish in a spicy sauce. The reception from Louisiana locals was less than complimentary. One commenter wrote, "Thanks, I hate it. Sincerely, New Orleans." Others were quick to agree. Another joked, "Imagine if you tasked someone with getting the crawfish for a boil and instead they showed up with a case of these things! They probably put tomatoes in their gumbo, too." That comment probably came from a Creole cook, since tomatoes in gumbo are often considered a major no-no, while in Cajun cooking they're much more commonly used.

However, one thing that has long united both Cajun and Creole cooks is a preference for fresh crawfish, especially when it comes to a seafood boil. Traditionally, live crawfish are cooked in heavily seasoned water, which is a method prized for producing the best flavor and texture. This preference is also rooted in history. Long before frozen or canned crawfish were available, early Louisiana settlers relied on the state's abundant crawfish as a fresh local food source. Because crawfish spoil quickly after they die, cooking them live became the standard method, and that tradition has been passed down for generations.