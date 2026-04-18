Why Louisiana Locals Won't Eat This Canned Seafood
Out of all the regional cuisines in the United States, Louisiana stands in a league of its own. Its food is an intricate tapestry woven from the many cultures that settled there, with Creole and Cajun cooking as its defining traditions. From gumbo to étouffée and crawfish boils, the state is filled to the brim with unique dishes. But what makes them truly special is the quality of the ingredients. That's why Louisiana locals have never fully embraced canned crawfish.
In a video shared to Reddit, a user showed off their canned crawfish in a spicy sauce. The reception from Louisiana locals was less than complimentary. One commenter wrote, "Thanks, I hate it. Sincerely, New Orleans." Others were quick to agree. Another joked, "Imagine if you tasked someone with getting the crawfish for a boil and instead they showed up with a case of these things! They probably put tomatoes in their gumbo, too." That comment probably came from a Creole cook, since tomatoes in gumbo are often considered a major no-no, while in Cajun cooking they're much more commonly used.
However, one thing that has long united both Cajun and Creole cooks is a preference for fresh crawfish, especially when it comes to a seafood boil. Traditionally, live crawfish are cooked in heavily seasoned water, which is a method prized for producing the best flavor and texture. This preference is also rooted in history. Long before frozen or canned crawfish were available, early Louisiana settlers relied on the state's abundant crawfish as a fresh local food source. Because crawfish spoil quickly after they die, cooking them live became the standard method, and that tradition has been passed down for generations.
Is there any way canned crawfish can be used in Louisiana-style cooking?
The main difference between live and canned crawfish is that the latter option has already been cooked. This gives it year-round availability. Fresh crawfish is typically at its peak from Feburary to May, where it's larger, meatier, and much more flavorful. Outside of this season, supply drops and prices rise, while the overall quality and flavor of the crawfish tend to decline. This makes canned crawfish harvested during peak season a budget-friendly alternative to add to gumbo or a Cajun-style pasta.
However, one thing canned crawfish isn't exactly suited for is a seafood boil. As they are already pre-cooked, using the traditional method of putting them into boiling, seasoned water for an extended period of time will overcook them and cause their texture to go rubbery. Instead, the best approach would be to soak them once the water is finished boiling. Generally, if you've not got your hands on fresh crawfish it's better to use frozen crawfish tails, which are also available year-round. They tend to be far superior in flavor because they're flash frozen in fat, which helps infuse rich, delicious flavor into the boil.
Many Louisiana locals also stress the importance of sourcing crawfish — whether canned or frozen — from local farms. While we're not here to weigh in on which option is better, the industry has faced significant challenges in recent years from the much cheaper Chinese imports, which has significantly affected the income of family farms. The issue became so serious, that in 2025, legislation was passed requiring crawfish to be labelled as local or imported in an effort to protect the Louisiana industry.