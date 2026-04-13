The French Technique For Easy Braised Fish

Cooking fish can be a bit intimidating since it has a very narrow window of being perfectly done without drying out. However, using the Bercy braising method widens that window considerably, providing moisture and flavor, while making prep even easier.

Braising is essentially a cross between roasting and simmering, providing a bit of caramelization while ensuring tenderness. Whether you're preparing a whole fish or just a single filet, the Bercy method tenderizes and moistens your filet, thoroughly seasons it, and yields a flavor-rich sauce, all while dirtying a single dish. Plus, it makes great use of the 10-minute rule for cooking fish, giving beginners exact timings and temperatures to work with for a perfect result.

Making the liquid for Bercy is quite simple, only requiring a basic fish stock from bones, heads, or skins that needs less than an hour of hands-off simmering. To bulk up the stock, you can add aromatics like parsley and shallots, and any white cooking or drinking wine you have lying around, then simmer on the stovetop over medium-high heat or pop it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Provided you baste the filet every so often, you'll have a perfect, easy-to-make seafood dish in around 12 minutes. But few French recipes are complete without butter, and adding a little knob at the end to bring all those flavors to life with a bit of dairy fat is an essential part of this technique.