Anthony Bourdain Never Passed On This Traditional Italian Restaurant In Chicago
Anthony Bourdain knew a thing or two about finding restaurants worth visiting when he traveled, and when he made his way to Chicago, there was no shortage of spots he enjoyed. One, however, was an Italian restaurant that he highlighted on Season 7, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown" in 2016: Topo Gigio.
Opened in Old Town Chicago by Frank Reda in 1988, the classically-styled restaurant boasts a busy dining room, bars, and an outdoor garden where diners can dig into traditional dishes that Bourdain described as, "Much better than you'd think [from] old school stuff." For his meal on the show, he opted for veal saltimbocca while his local companions dined on scallops in pesto cream sauce and squid ink pasta with shrimp, all to the backdrop of a lively scene of other enthusiastic guests.
Named for the popular mouse puppet on "The Ed Sullivan Show," Topo Gigio is a favored destination for many Chicagoans, with reviews that rave about top-notch service, large portions of pasta, and its reliably solid menu, with one Yelper stating, "Topo Gigio is one of my all time favorites in Chicago! The pasta dishes are perfectly cooked, the veal is tender and flavorful, and the sauces are rich and authentic." The ambiance is a hit, too, with many mentioning its comfortable atmosphere. "Almost feels like walking into my Italian [grandfather's] kitchen when he would make dinner for us," one reviewer wrote. "The best home-y vibes over great food."
How else to eat your way through Chicago like Anthony Bourdain
Topo Gigio isn't the only Italian-inspired spot Anthony Bourdain liked to pop into. Johnnie's, one of the city's makers of iconic Italian beef sandwiches, is another must. And while he was adamantly opposed to deep-dish pizza for years, Burt's Place, just outside of the Windy City, managed to surprise and impress him.
Chicagoans are particular about their style of hot dogs, crafted with an all-beef hot dog at the base, then sporting layers of toppings that include mustard, bright green relish, fresh tomatoes, onions, a dill pickle spear, and a healthy dash of celery salt. For Bourdain, who proclaimed that Chicago's version is superior to New York's hot dogs, there was one top place to visit: Hot Doug's. Unfortunately, the original location closed in 2014, but owner Doug Sohn still satiates the appetites of enthusiasts of the legendary tubed meat at Wrigley Field during baseball season. Plus, diners can find Hot Doug's Atomic Sausage atop a pie at Piece Pizza (another of Bourdain's favorites).
For comfort food, try popping into Valois in Hyde Park. Bourdain's choice was meatloaf and macaroni and cheese, but the restaurant also boasts breakfast, sandwiches, and a long list of daily specials every day of the week. Finally, an absolute must is a trip to Ricobene's for a breaded steak sandwich. Dressed with giardiniera and melty mozzarella, and smothered with red sauce, the sandwich was not only enjoyed by Bourdain, but has also received acclaim, including one USA Today reviewer's assertion that it's "the best sandwich in the world."