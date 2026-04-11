Anthony Bourdain Never Passed On This Traditional Italian Restaurant In Chicago

Anthony Bourdain knew a thing or two about finding restaurants worth visiting when he traveled, and when he made his way to Chicago, there was no shortage of spots he enjoyed. One, however, was an Italian restaurant that he highlighted on Season 7, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown" in 2016: Topo Gigio.

Opened in Old Town Chicago by Frank Reda in 1988, the classically-styled restaurant boasts a busy dining room, bars, and an outdoor garden where diners can dig into traditional dishes that Bourdain described as, "Much better than you'd think [from] old school stuff." For his meal on the show, he opted for veal saltimbocca while his local companions dined on scallops in pesto cream sauce and squid ink pasta with shrimp, all to the backdrop of a lively scene of other enthusiastic guests.

Named for the popular mouse puppet on "The Ed Sullivan Show," Topo Gigio is a favored destination for many Chicagoans, with reviews that rave about top-notch service, large portions of pasta, and its reliably solid menu, with one Yelper stating, "Topo Gigio is one of my all time favorites in Chicago! The pasta dishes are perfectly cooked, the veal is tender and flavorful, and the sauces are rich and authentic." The ambiance is a hit, too, with many mentioning its comfortable atmosphere. "Almost feels like walking into my Italian [grandfather's] kitchen when he would make dinner for us," one reviewer wrote. "The best home-y vibes over great food."