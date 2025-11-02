The Iconic Florida Dish That Has Bahamian Roots

From sea to shining sea, the U.S. is home to a wide scope of regional dishes. And if you head to Southern Florida, the Caribbean influence turns especially strong — as witnessed in a delicious serving of conch fritters. This dish involves a delicious, battered preparation of conch meat, the interior of beautiful, spiral-shaped shells found widely in Caribbean waters. Essentially a marine snail, this delicacy is especially beloved in the Bahamas, with residents later bringing the food to Key West. Vital to the economy and tourism (it's delicious, after all), the conch is an important part of life in the Bahamas.

Conch is enjoyed in several ways in southern Florida — including renditions of clam chowder (usually a la Manhattan, but we wouldn't turn our noses up at a take on a grilled New England clam chowder) and Bahamian conch ceviche — but the fritters are especially iconic. Reminiscent of a hush puppy (another Southern classic), the mollusk gets covered in a flour, egg, and milk batter, then fried to golden brown crispness. For added flavor, chopped aromatics like bell peppers, onion, celery, and even habaneros go into the mix, too. Plus, you can also expect spices like cayenne and curry powder to further heat the dish. All melded together, these fritters offer a pleasant marine-salty-spicy flavor that makes for a mouth-watering appetizer. Served alongside a spicy aioli, tartar, or cocktail sauce, they're an example of a culinary creation tied to the Bahamas.