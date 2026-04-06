This Costco Kirkland Cheese Makes Customers Forget This Pre-Shredded Rule

You likely grew up not thinking twice about getting a bag of shredded cheddar cheese for something like topping tacos or making eggs, or grabbing a container of grated Parmigiano from next to the jarred pasta sauces for your spaghetti. As you matured, you may have heard shredded cheese isn't the best, especially if you became more interested in cooking. There are good reasons for that, ranging from quality to cost, but Costco's shredded Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is flipping the script on that advice, with customer reviews overwhelmingly praising it.

One reviewer wrote on the website, "This has been a go-to cheese for us for years because of the delicious flavor combo," while another also called it his favorite, describing it as "aged enough to be sharp, and nutty." Someone else raved, "Very good; the fine wine of [Parmigiano]!" A couple of people noted how good it is despite being shredded, writing about how fresh the cheese tastes, and it's obviously of top quality. Some people appreciated the convenience of a shredded cheese being delicious, so they didn't have to do the work themselves — but the cheese still seems like you grated it yourself.

The Kirkland Parmigiano is in a one-pound jar imported from Italy, where it gets aged for 24 months before being "freshly shredded," according to the label. It's made from part-skimmed cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, and rennet only, with no fillers.