The History Of Blanton's Iconic Jockey Bottle Stoppers
In the world of whiskey, iconic packaging can transcend the liquid itself. Fans suggest many theories for why Jack Daniel's bottles are square, while the iconic red seal on Maker's Mark bottles continues to be applied by hand. Meanwhile, those familiar with Kentucky's Blanton's bourbon will recognize the iconic jockey bottle stoppers that top every bottle. While the horse and jockey have been the brand's signature since its 1984 launch, it wasn't until 1999 that the distillery introduced eight designs of these statues, each with a different pose representing a stage amid a horse race, as well as an inscribed letter that adds up to spell Blanton's. To some, the figurines represent little more than a charming quirk, yet to others, the statues inspire abundant collector intrigue.
Produced by the Buffalo Trace Distillery (then known as the Ancient Age Distillery), Blanton's appeared on the market in 1984 as the first pioneering, commercially distributed single-barrel bourbon. The liquor debuted as an ode to Albert B. Blanton, a former distillery president who led the plant during a tumultuous period in 20th-century history. The company leader was known for pouring bourbon from specific for honored guests.
In the 1980s, distiller Elmer T. Lee created a distributed version of the same practice, thus launching Blanton's. To reflect the barrel-by-barrel artisanship, the bourbon continues to be dumped and bottled by hand, accompanied by its own distinct label, seal, and stopper. The jockeys function as an eye-catching final touch, an homage to both the spirit's Kentucky legacy and Albert B. Blanton's fondness for equestrianism.
The significance of Blanton's jockey bottle stoppers
Blanton's creative bottling strategy is an ideal fit for bourbon collectors. Even compared with other styles, single-barrel bourbons are especially coveted keepsakes. Since each bottle contains bourbon that aged in different circumstances, each expression of the spirit comes with distinct flavors. Furthermore, Blanton's releases bottles with limited availability, each noted by year, and varying vintages draw specific intrigue. Therefore, the stopper serves as a visual marker of the spirit's unique character.
The various jockey designs, which can be hard to track down, reflect the range of Blanton's bottles. Some dedicated collectors even use the stoppers to tell apart vintages, with the older, pre-1999 letterless designs signaling rarer bottles. Meanwhile, others simply pursue the jockey statues as a fun collector's hobby, aiming to complete the full spelling of Blanton's. Full collector's sets retail for hundreds of dollars, while others track down Blanton's bottles one by one. Though it is an unwritten program, many enthusiasts have reported that if you mail a full set of eight stoppers to the distillery at your expense, they will mount them on an authentic barrel stave and ship the completed display back at no charge. However, it is highly recommended to email or call the Buffalo Trace gift shop before shipping to confirm the current status of the program.