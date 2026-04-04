In the world of whiskey, iconic packaging can transcend the liquid itself. Fans suggest many theories for why Jack Daniel's bottles are square, while the iconic red seal on Maker's Mark bottles continues to be applied by hand. Meanwhile, those familiar with Kentucky's Blanton's bourbon will recognize the iconic jockey bottle stoppers that top every bottle. While the horse and jockey have been the brand's signature since its 1984 launch, it wasn't until 1999 that the distillery introduced eight designs of these statues, each with a different pose representing a stage amid a horse race, as well as an inscribed letter that adds up to spell Blanton's. To some, the figurines represent little more than a charming quirk, yet to others, the statues inspire abundant collector intrigue.

Produced by the Buffalo Trace Distillery (then known as the Ancient Age Distillery), Blanton's appeared on the market in 1984 as the first pioneering, commercially distributed single-barrel bourbon. The liquor debuted as an ode to Albert B. Blanton, a former distillery president who led the plant during a tumultuous period in 20th-century history. The company leader was known for pouring bourbon from specific for honored guests.

In the 1980s, distiller Elmer T. Lee created a distributed version of the same practice, thus launching Blanton's. To reflect the barrel-by-barrel artisanship, the bourbon continues to be dumped and bottled by hand, accompanied by its own distinct label, seal, and stopper. The jockeys function as an eye-catching final touch, an homage to both the spirit's Kentucky legacy and Albert B. Blanton's fondness for equestrianism.