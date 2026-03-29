This College Football Burger Joint Has Served Atlanta For Almost A Century

From Mary Mac's (known as "Atlanta's Dining Room") to Waffle House, Atlanta has no shortage of iconic restaurants. Among the most historic, however, is The Varsity, a place as steeped in University of Georgia Athens Bulldog culture as it is in deliciousness.

In 1925, Frank Gordy dropped out of Georgia Tech to pursue his dream of becoming a restaurateur. Just three years later, he opened The Varsity with the dream of one at every college campus. While he never quite managed to accomplish this, he did open one on UGA's campus in 1932 after his first proved to be an instant hit. Keeping with the theme of college football, he even opened a couple of TV rooms in the first building, dedicated to allowing patrons to hang out and watch SEC games. By 1950, The Varsity earned the title of "World's Largest Drive-In" thanks to its almost labyrinthine parking set-up and massive customer base.

The Varsity of 2026 has an enduring legacy, still owned and operated by the Gordy family but now with a total of eight locations. Located smack-dab in the middle of the city and visible from I-85, it's street-level part of the Atlanta skyline as iconic as the '96 Olympic torch or any number of TBS buildings. What was once a one-room burger joint now serves up to 25,000 people a day with a maximum capacity of 600 cars and 800 people.