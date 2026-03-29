This College Football Burger Joint Has Served Atlanta For Almost A Century
From Mary Mac's (known as "Atlanta's Dining Room") to Waffle House, Atlanta has no shortage of iconic restaurants. Among the most historic, however, is The Varsity, a place as steeped in University of Georgia Athens Bulldog culture as it is in deliciousness.
In 1925, Frank Gordy dropped out of Georgia Tech to pursue his dream of becoming a restaurateur. Just three years later, he opened The Varsity with the dream of one at every college campus. While he never quite managed to accomplish this, he did open one on UGA's campus in 1932 after his first proved to be an instant hit. Keeping with the theme of college football, he even opened a couple of TV rooms in the first building, dedicated to allowing patrons to hang out and watch SEC games. By 1950, The Varsity earned the title of "World's Largest Drive-In" thanks to its almost labyrinthine parking set-up and massive customer base.
The Varsity of 2026 has an enduring legacy, still owned and operated by the Gordy family but now with a total of eight locations. Located smack-dab in the middle of the city and visible from I-85, it's street-level part of the Atlanta skyline as iconic as the '96 Olympic torch or any number of TBS buildings. What was once a one-room burger joint now serves up to 25,000 people a day with a maximum capacity of 600 cars and 800 people.
What'll ya have at The Varsity
Just like the essential words at a Japanese restaurant or the unwritten rules to follow at Waffle House, the Varsity has a lingo of its own. From its Atlanta-famous "What'll ya have?" greeting to the ins-and-outs phraseology for everything from chocolate milk to French fries, you'll need to brush up on your Southerner if you want to order here.
A "steak" is actually a burger with mustard, ketchup, and pickle, but it's just as good as any ribeye you'll find in the city. While it may not be the most picture-worthy sandwich in the world, it's a no-nonsense gameday treat with plenty of flavor and great ingredients. Still, its long line of "dogs" is just as good. Just know that a "hot dog" is actually one with chili and mustard, so order one "naked" to dress it up yourself, or a standard "MK dog" for one with just mustard and ketchup.
The Varsity's "strings" (or fries) are skin-on, salty, and perfectly fried in canola oil and sourced from Idaho. However, if you really want to experience the best it has to offer, you need to order a "ring one." This gets you a side of battered onion rings, something so crispy, light, and perfectly brown that they merit a double or even a triple order. Smothered in chili and eaten with a fork and knife, a "hot ring one" is an entree all on its own that's well worth the trip.