This Midwestern Soda Company Still Uses An 18th-Century Bottling Tradition

In the Midwest, soda — regionally called pop — is a particularly cherished beverage category. Whether through the culture of heavy soda fountain drinks or the abundance of beloved regional brands, soft drink fondness is manifested in various ways. Wisconsin's Twig's Beverage company upholds such soda traditions by using a centuries-old bottling process.

The family-owned business still employs deposit returns for its glass bottles. The practice traces back to the 18th century. Prior to the advent of disposable plastic, beverage companies would reuse glass containers, enticing customers to return the bottle by charging an initial glass deposit. In the 1970s, the rise of mass-produced plastic nearly eliminated the practice, save for some German breweries and among certain soda brands in the U.S., including Twig's Beverage.

The company — based in the small town of Shawano, Wisconsin — continues to honor bottle returns across its home county. Twig's Beverage bottles Sun Drop, with which it maintains a decades-old packaging license, as well as nearly 20 of its own soda flavors. Customers or local businesses can buy a 24-bottle case with a $20 deposit on top, and they get the deposit back when they return the case of empty bottles. The company sanitizes and places the containers back on the soda line, with some in circulation for over 50 years. Soda in a glass already exudes nostalgia, but Twig's Beverage's returnable bottle scheme escalates old-school packaging to another level.