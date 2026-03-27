Alton Brown's Go-To Spot To Order Steak In Atlanta

While Food Network star Alton Brown has never owned a restaurant, he definitely knows where good food is to be found. The James Beard and Peabody Award winner has been all over the United States during his career, and wherever he goes, he gets insider recommendations from locals regarding the very best places to eat. While Memphis, Tennessee, is Brown's No. 1 favorite food city in the U.S., he has a list of favorite eateries in another Southern locale, as well: Atlanta, Georgia. But he doesn't need local recommendations in Atlanta, as the celeb chef grew up there and owns a residence in nearby Marietta, where his famed show "Good Eats" was based.

As an Atlanta native, Brown definitely has the inside track on great places to dine within the city. When the TV star is hungry for steak, his favorite spot is a place in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood called Blue Ridge Grill (per Atlanta Eats).

Operating since 1994, Blue Ridge Grill is a local favorite, featuring an upscale dining experience with a blend of new American food offerings. There's much of the traditional fare one expects at a steakhouse, like filet mignon, New York strip steak, short ribs, and bone-in ribeye, and some Southern favorites sneak in on the side dish menu, like collard greens and corn souffle. Other offerings include Chilean sea bass, oysters Rockefeller, Japanese wagyu A5 strip, and ratatouille.

The restaurant's name is a tribute to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the décor reflects a rustic yet elegant vibe reminiscent of an old-fashioned mountain lodge, complete with a huge stone fireplace, repurposed wood from an old cotton mill, and red leather banquette seating — which, incidentally, is one of Alton Brown's favorite features in the establishment.