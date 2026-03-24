These Dollar Tree Chocolates Are Better Than The Name Brand, According To Customers
Although you should reconsider buying groceries at Dollar Tree, the retailer is a terrific outlet for a sweet treat. In addition to a selection of well-priced familiar brands, customers often find rare releases at the chain, making the store a treasure trove for candy fans. For one such tasty Dollar Tree dessert, look for the Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups. Priced only $1.25 for three 1.5-ounce bags, it's a Reese's dupe on par with the original.
"These are good ... I love the peanut butter," said a YouTube reviewer, who expressed a longtime love for the Reese's brand, too. The user also noted Dollar Tree's candy boasts a delicious creamy consistency, accompanying the pleasant flavor with a craveable mouthfeel. Others cite the sweet's chocolate flavor isn't a precise match to Reese's, but is still quite good in its own right.
Furthermore, Landmark's candy is just a tinge bigger in size — plus, it features a slightly different wrapper. Such details aside, the sweet is an affordable find that draws a warm reception. "These don't need nostalgia or marketing mythology. They just taste like someone cared," stated a Dollar Tree reviewer. So add a bag during your Dollar Tree haul; it's a product that shows why peanut butter and chocolate make a perfect combo.
Explore Dollar Tree's Landmark candy line
The peanut butter cups aren't Landmark's only Dollar Tree offering. You can also find products like the Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties, as well as full-sized chocolate bars and chocolate-covered blueberries. In fact, Landmark is an internationally distributed sweets company, with many items produced in Poland. In the U.S., Dollar Tree serves as a prominent supplier — hence why you won't often spot the brand elsewhere.
Just like with the peanut butter cups, customers respond favorably to the other sweets sold. "This is a [well-known] candy distributor in the South. My Dollar Tree in New Hampshire is loaded with these[,] and they are absolutely Delish!!" noted a Reddit user regarding a milk chocolate and caramel bar. Many also commend the reasonable prices across the lineup; "It's as good as any grocery store chocolate I've found, but only $1.25 for 3.5 [ounces]," wrote a poster regarding the milk chocolate bar on a different DollarTreeProdReviews Reddit thread. So look for these Landmark sweets as well as your favorite discontinued snacks at Dollar Tree; you'll get a treat haul that won't disappoint.