Although you should reconsider buying groceries at Dollar Tree, the retailer is a terrific outlet for a sweet treat. In addition to a selection of well-priced familiar brands, customers often find rare releases at the chain, making the store a treasure trove for candy fans. For one such tasty Dollar Tree dessert, look for the Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups. Priced only $1.25 for three 1.5-ounce bags, it's a Reese's dupe on par with the original.

"These are good ... I love the peanut butter," said a YouTube reviewer, who expressed a longtime love for the Reese's brand, too. The user also noted Dollar Tree's candy boasts a delicious creamy consistency, accompanying the pleasant flavor with a craveable mouthfeel. Others cite the sweet's chocolate flavor isn't a precise match to Reese's, but is still quite good in its own right.

Furthermore, Landmark's candy is just a tinge bigger in size — plus, it features a slightly different wrapper. Such details aside, the sweet is an affordable find that draws a warm reception. "These don't need nostalgia or marketing mythology. They just taste like someone cared," stated a Dollar Tree reviewer. So add a bag during your Dollar Tree haul; it's a product that shows why peanut butter and chocolate make a perfect combo.