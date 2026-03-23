This Philadelphia Pub Sends Diners Back To Merry England
The historic Pennsylvania city where the United States declared its independence from Britain is today home to a gastropub that's a tribute to traditional pub grub in the same country. Technically, yes, traditional British pubs don't serve food — but that's slowly changing thanks to a shift in social habits.
The atmosphere and menu both recall the classic British establishments at The Dandelion in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, which is owned by a restaurant group behind 19 other eateries in the city. The two-story spot gets the exterior look right with an old-school lantern over the wooden door and white-trimmed, large paned windows. Inside, it seats over 100 people in four rooms across both buildings.
The Dandelion's look was created with the help of wood wall paneling, mantelpieces, benches, and chairs that came straight from the U.K., including pieces from old pubs that had shuttered. Fireplaces, warm dark colors, and decor touches like a Winston Churchill bust and photos of man's best friend in the Dog Bar room all contribute to making patrons feel like they've been transported across the pond.
The menu features pub grub like shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, cheesy Welsh rarebit, and beer-battered fish and chips, which was featured on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It also serves a traditional Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding on Sundays after 1 p.m., and weekend brunch-goers can get a full English breakfast (sans the modern inclusion of hashbrowns). Desserts like sticky toffee pudding and meringue- and fruit-based Eton mess are so British they practically have a stiff upper lip, and cocktails include The King's Courage, The Queen Pea, and Here Comes the Sun, a Beatles shout-out with tequila, grapefruit, and guava.
The Dandelion features British-centric events
The Dandelion highlights its British pub theme with events related to the U.K. and its culture, including afternoon tea every weekday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons choose from a range of teas, and their selections are brought out to the tables traditionally in teapots. Tiered stands with names like "A Royal Occasion" and "Who Stole the Tarts?" are available with assorted petite sandwiches, pastries, tarts, and classic scones to nibble on with the tea.
The gastropub celebrated the U.K.'s Crufts Dog Show over three days in March 2026. The annual competition is the world's largest dog show and dates back to 1891. It aired the event live over its three days, and also invited people to bring their own pooches for photos and treats outside. It later chose its own Best in Show 1st to 3rd place winners from the dogs who showed up.
The Dandelion has also marked Afternoon Tea Week, which is recognized annually in August. It has hidden teapots in Rittenhouse Square during the week, while posting clues about their location on social media. People who found them got awards like free afternoon tea for two people, a gift card for any STARR restaurant group establishment, and special Dandelion merchandise.