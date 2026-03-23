This Philadelphia Pub Sends Diners Back To Merry England

The historic Pennsylvania city where the United States declared its independence from Britain is today home to a gastropub that's a tribute to traditional pub grub in the same country. Technically, yes, traditional British pubs don't serve food — but that's slowly changing thanks to a shift in social habits.

The atmosphere and menu both recall the classic British establishments at The Dandelion in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, which is owned by a restaurant group behind 19 other eateries in the city. The two-story spot gets the exterior look right with an old-school lantern over the wooden door and white-trimmed, large paned windows. Inside, it seats over 100 people in four rooms across both buildings.

The Dandelion's look was created with the help of wood wall paneling, mantelpieces, benches, and chairs that came straight from the U.K., including pieces from old pubs that had shuttered. Fireplaces, warm dark colors, and decor touches like a Winston Churchill bust and photos of man's best friend in the Dog Bar room all contribute to making patrons feel like they've been transported across the pond.

The menu features pub grub like shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, cheesy Welsh rarebit, and beer-battered fish and chips, which was featured on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It also serves a traditional Sunday roast with Yorkshire pudding on Sundays after 1 p.m., and weekend brunch-goers can get a full English breakfast (sans the modern inclusion of hashbrowns). Desserts like sticky toffee pudding and meringue- and fruit-based Eton mess are so British they practically have a stiff upper lip, and cocktails include The King's Courage, The Queen Pea, and Here Comes the Sun, a Beatles shout-out with tequila, grapefruit, and guava.