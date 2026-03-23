The McDonald's Cash-Only Rule You Need To Know About

As one of the world's most prominent fast food chains, efficiency is the backbone of McDonald's. The chain saves time by extensively employing self-order kiosks and even uses location tracking to get ahead on food orders for app users. With such a convenience-forward business model, a Golden Arches cash quirk catches customers off guard.

According to experiences described on Reddit, certain McDonald's locations in the U.S. will become cash-only for a duration sometime after midnight. "Every [24-hour] McDonald's does this each night. We have to [close] down the system to complete our end of business day," wrote a commenter with an Assistant General Manager flair. Both McDonald's customers and self-identified employees report on the practice, although the specifics vary.

The time of changeover varies per location, with scheduling landing anywhere from midnight to around 4 in the morning. There's no set duration either; reports mention cardless breaks from 20 minutes up to two hours. Once you do hand over paper bills, the chain will still make your order quickly, making payment the only transactional holdup. So if you're heading on a late-night Golden Arches run, pack some cash in your wallet.