Upgrade Your Wing Sauce With This Sweet Jack Daniel's Liquor
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Wings and booze certainly meld together; there's a reason the food's a sports bar staple. While beer's a beloved complement, whiskey pairs well, too — the spirit's grain and spice notes add a complex dimension alongside crispy poultry. It's an alignment of flavors that can even shine in the wing sauce itself, especially if you grab a bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple.
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A blend of green apple flavors with the iconic Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, this bottle packs a punch that's ideal for wings. There's prominent fruitiness, some vanilla, oaky barrel notes, and a touch of a boozy bite — all flavors you'd want smothered onto chicken. Plus, transforming the spirit into sauce comes easily, too.
Simply think of the apple-y glaze as a reduction. You'll want to match a generous pour of the alcohol with equal parts of a sweetener and salty-savory backbone. The OG recipe calls for Kender's Whiskey Apple Seasoning, but that can be hard to find. Fortunately, there are other apple seasonings designed for barbecue, which will work — like the one made by Pit Boss or Heath Riles. With an approachable underlying sweetness — accompanied by a Jack Daniel's flair — it's a sauce that effortlessly elevates homemade chicken wings.
How to zhuzh up a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple wing sauce
Cooking with whiskey means you have a flavor-dense ingredient from the get-go — quite an advantage for crafting a wing sauce. So when it comes to the ingredient list, you can utilize pantry staples to make your own flavorful rendition. For the sugar component — essential for caramelization — you can use a simple honey for floral notes or even maple syrup to attain a woody-caramel flavor. If you like your wings on the sweet side, consider replacing the apple-flavored spirit with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, lending the sauce an even smoother character.
Nevertheless, a batch of wings is a savory dish; you'll want some salty and umami components in the mix, too. Kitchen staple soy sauce effortlessly delivers such notes, all while easily reducing in the pan. You could also swap in Worcestershire sauce (which often appears in Buffalo wings recipes) for an extra savory flavor with a dash of tartness. To steer wing night into an Asian direction, consider using fish sauce instead. Regardless of your sauce selection, make sure to taste the reduction, adjusting for saltiness.
Finally, there's the optional addition of spice. By way of its alcoholic composition, whiskey will pack a dash of heat and strongly escalate a pepper's punch. So if you do want a spicy element during wing night, go with a gentle hot sauce, just a sprinkle of chili flakes, or a smoky pepper like canned chipotle. Mixed all together, it's a wing sauce you'll want to repeat, incorporating new tweaks each go around.