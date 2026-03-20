The $6 Aldi Kitchen Tool That Finely Chops Vegetables With One Press

Most swing by Aldi for cheap groceries, stocking up on the store's abundant private label offerings. Yet while you're perusing the aisles in silence (Aldi saves on music licensing), don't forget to swing by the retailer's kitchen appliance section, too. You'll find small treasures like the Crofton Fresh Press Chopper, easing kitchen prep with only a $6 price tag.

The design works similarly to other choppers. Fruit and vegetables go into the chamber, then you manually pulverize the produce with metal blades. Conveniently, both a slice and a chop blade are available, letting you tailor the resulting pieces per application. The tool comes with an advantageous adhesive base, and there's an included guard to further avoid any kitchen mishaps.

While a smaller capacity than some other choppers on the market, Aldi's model is nimble and portable. Setup won't take long, nor will cleanup pose a difficulty, letting you chop through ingredients without a second thought. So, whether it's Aldi's food storage containers or this food chopper, stop by the store for kitchen appliances in addition to produce.