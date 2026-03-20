The $6 Aldi Kitchen Tool That Finely Chops Vegetables With One Press
Most swing by Aldi for cheap groceries, stocking up on the store's abundant private label offerings. Yet while you're perusing the aisles in silence (Aldi saves on music licensing), don't forget to swing by the retailer's kitchen appliance section, too. You'll find small treasures like the Crofton Fresh Press Chopper, easing kitchen prep with only a $6 price tag.
The design works similarly to other choppers. Fruit and vegetables go into the chamber, then you manually pulverize the produce with metal blades. Conveniently, both a slice and a chop blade are available, letting you tailor the resulting pieces per application. The tool comes with an advantageous adhesive base, and there's an included guard to further avoid any kitchen mishaps.
While a smaller capacity than some other choppers on the market, Aldi's model is nimble and portable. Setup won't take long, nor will cleanup pose a difficulty, letting you chop through ingredients without a second thought. So, whether it's Aldi's food storage containers or this food chopper, stop by the store for kitchen appliances in addition to produce.
Make the most of Aldi's Portable Press Chopper
This Aldi find seamlessly blends into kitchen prep. However, to attain the best results — and avoid frustrations amidst slicing and dicing — align with the model's constraints. Manual choppers often require exertion to operate, especially with thicker ingredients like carrots, potatoes, and other starchy foods. Furthermore, this model's narrow top opening means many ingredients simply won't fit without prior prep.
To accommodate, employ the chopper on a cutting board alongside a paring knife. First, coarsely prep fruits and vegetables: Slice the stem and cap off a bell pepper, or peel and quarter an onion. Then, rather than engaging in technical knife work, you can throw food into the chopper, creating evenly cut chunks in minutes. Once you're done with each batch of vegetables, you can move back to paring knife tasks, setting the chopper aside. Not making use of such convenience-minded tools is a mistake everyone makes with onions, celery, peppers, and other labor-intensive produce — so incorporate the nifty gadget into your cooking arsenal.