The Affordable Aldi Find That Keeps Your Fridge Organized

For a self-proclaimed "no-frills" shopping experience, Aldi certainly carries a lot of frills — namely, its get-it-while-you-see-it Aldi Finds aisles. These aisles, which sell everything from apparel to camping gear to kitchen gadgets to patio furniture, carry items that can sell out quickly because the store only gets one shipment of them, and when they're gone, they're gone. One recent and popular Aldi Find was sure to help you keep your fridge organized: It was the 12-piece Glass Bowls with Snapping Lids set by Crofton, which sold for just $15.

This food storage solution actually came in two variations: a round set and a rectangular one; we prefer the rectangular one because round bowls leave a lot of unused space wherever they're being kept (like in your refrigerator). The set comes in four sizes, and the lids, as their name suggests, actually snap on and into place, so there's no need to worry about spills. And the price tag is pretty incredible, too, since similar glass container sets with snap-on lids sell for upwards of $25 on Amazon.

However, they are Aldi Finds, which means they only come out once or twice a year. They have been released for at least two consecutive years near the end of February or the beginning of March, and then again in May, so if you're looking for a food storage solution, keep an eye out for these next year.