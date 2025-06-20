The Affordable Aldi Find That Keeps Your Fridge Organized
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a self-proclaimed "no-frills" shopping experience, Aldi certainly carries a lot of frills — namely, its get-it-while-you-see-it Aldi Finds aisles. These aisles, which sell everything from apparel to camping gear to kitchen gadgets to patio furniture, carry items that can sell out quickly because the store only gets one shipment of them, and when they're gone, they're gone. One recent and popular Aldi Find was sure to help you keep your fridge organized: It was the 12-piece Glass Bowls with Snapping Lids set by Crofton, which sold for just $15.
@aryanabultron
Changing everything to glass! 🫙🛒 @ALDI USA #aldihaul #aldi #groceryhaul #groceryasmr #fyp #budgeting #aldifinds #aldifindsoftheweek #tubberware #glasstuberware
This food storage solution actually came in two variations: a round set and a rectangular one; we prefer the rectangular one because round bowls leave a lot of unused space wherever they're being kept (like in your refrigerator). The set comes in four sizes, and the lids, as their name suggests, actually snap on and into place, so there's no need to worry about spills. And the price tag is pretty incredible, too, since similar glass container sets with snap-on lids sell for upwards of $25 on Amazon.
However, they are Aldi Finds, which means they only come out once or twice a year. They have been released for at least two consecutive years near the end of February or the beginning of March, and then again in May, so if you're looking for a food storage solution, keep an eye out for these next year.
Getting the most Aldi bang for your buck with these glass containers
The glass bowls and lids that come in this set are kitchen workhorses, as they're microwave-safe, oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe. That makes them ideal for storing leftovers or meal-prepping, and because they're glass, you don't have to worry about dangerous chemicals leaching into your food when you reheat in the microwave (yes, microwave-safe plastic is a myth), nor red sauces staining the sides. You won't want to put them directly in the oven from the fridge, though — it's best to let them come up to room temperature for about half an hour on the counter.
Because of their snap-on airtight lids and the fact that they are also freezer-safe, they could also be used to store food in the freezer since they will let hardly any extra cold air into the bowl (air being the enemy of frozen foods and the main cause of freezer burn). This ability to keep air away from your food also makes these glass containers ideal for dry storage, as well; things like pasta, flour, and rice can stay fresh longer if kept in these, and they'll be safer from pests, like mice or ants. Also, this set comes with a dry erase marker, perfect for labeling items in storage — and writing the date on which you stored them, so you know how long they'll be at their peak quality.