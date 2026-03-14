Michael Symon's Favorite Frozen Pizza Is Shockingly Affordable
As a celebrity chef, Michael Symon has plenty of tricks up his sleeve for serving up top-notch meals, from using tangy ingredients to brighten potato salad to perfecting a crisp, golden crust on lasagna. But while he's known for whipping up plenty of delicious dishes, Symon also shows that he's just like the rest of us by occasionally turning to frozen pizza for an easy meal. According to Food & Wine, Symon's favorite is Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. The brand's take on the traditional dish features a simple combination of bread, a tomato-based sauce, low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, and pepperoni made with a blend of pork, chicken, and beef. We're not sure if he has any hacks for the actual cooking process, but he does like to kick it up a notch with a drizzle of hot honey.
For many folks, the pizza's affordability is one of its strongest selling points. While prices may vary depending on the store or what part of the country you're in, it generally clocks in at around $3 to $4 for a box with two servings. Plus, if you happen to be near the company's Solon, Ohio, location, you may be able to catch a major deal at the onsite Nestlé/Stouffer's Thrift Store. One Redditor claims to have bought "CASES of french bread pizzas for [$8]" there.
More on Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
Reviews on Stouffer's site suggest that Michael Symon isn't alone in his adoration of the brand's frozen Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. It holds a star rating of 4.2 out of 5, with many mentioning how easy it is to make, appreciating the crispiness of the bread, enjoying the overall flavor, and noting that it's affordable. There are specific nods to the nostalgia factor, too, with one stating, "These are so good! I feel like a kid again eating these ... I'd eat these over and over!"
However, there are some naysayers who are not as impressed with the product. One-star reviews mention dissatisfaction with the amount of sauce or pepperoni, while others feel the product differs from how they remember it from years ago in terms of size or flavor.
If you decide to grab this convenient pie, keep in mind that you can jazz it up, too. While Symon's addition of hot honey is an option, there are lots of other easy ways to elevate frozen pizza. For cheese lovers, you can add more shredded slivers or crumbles on top before baking, or pop open a jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce for dipping. For a briny bite, add olives or capers, or crank up the heat with hot sauce. Finally, never underestimate the power of your spice rack — go traditional with basil or oregano, or get creative and experiment with other options.