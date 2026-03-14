Michael Symon's Favorite Frozen Pizza Is Shockingly Affordable

Reviews on Stouffer's site suggest that Michael Symon isn't alone in his adoration of the brand's frozen Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. It holds a star rating of 4.2 out of 5, with many mentioning how easy it is to make, appreciating the crispiness of the bread, enjoying the overall flavor, and noting that it's affordable. There are specific nods to the nostalgia factor, too, with one stating, "These are so good! I feel like a kid again eating these ... I'd eat these over and over!"

However, there are some naysayers who are not as impressed with the product. One-star reviews mention dissatisfaction with the amount of sauce or pepperoni, while others feel the product differs from how they remember it from years ago in terms of size or flavor.

If you decide to grab this convenient pie, keep in mind that you can jazz it up, too. While Symon's addition of hot honey is an option, there are lots of other easy ways to elevate frozen pizza. For cheese lovers, you can add more shredded slivers or crumbles on top before baking, or pop open a jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce for dipping. For a briny bite, add olives or capers, or crank up the heat with hot sauce. Finally, never underestimate the power of your spice rack — go traditional with basil or oregano, or get creative and experiment with other options.