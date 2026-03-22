Not Everyone Loves The Smell Of Bacon. Here's What Science Says

Humans have been biting into bacon for centuries, but for several years in the early 2010s, fandom for the food reached astronomic cultural heights. Beyond standard bacon cheddar burgers, you could find everything from bacon-flavored soda and mints to bacon-scented dental floss. To stand against the ever-widening stream of products and proclaim "I don't like how bacon smells" could still generate a side-eye in certain internet corners.

For starters, the taste of food is subjective; there's no reason to judge personal preference. To further add to the intrigue, such sensory claims are even backed by science. Bacon — as well as other pork products — comes with genetic deterrents, much like the famed cilantro aversion (a food even Ina Garten doesn't like).

As outlined in a 2012 study involving Duke University Medical Center, sensitivity to the smell of pork is often linked to the OR7D4 gene. A significant portion of the population carries a genetic variant that makes them extra sensitive to the hormone androstenone. Found in male mammals and concentrated in pork, the compound can trigger unsavory associations reminiscent of body odor for those with this genetic sensitivity. So, if the smell of even high-quality bacon turns your stomach, there may be deeply rooted genetics at play.