Here's What Really Happens When You Drink Warm Water In The Morning
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
By now, most of us probably know that staying hydrated is paramount when it comes to maintaining overall health. For one thing, it keeps your energy levels up; for another, it aids in digestion. Plus, dehydration is no joke; it can lead to fatigue, headaches, and a serious lack of focus.
Of course, different hacks and trends related to getting your daily ounces in come and go. Stanley Cup drops have sparked massive lines at local Targets; squeeze bottles with built-in fruit infusers — like those from Brimma — have turned hydration into an almost artisanal ritual; heck, you can even purchase bulk-sized jugs marked with hourly motivational goals. And it all begs the question: Is there a "better" way to drink water in general? For instance, some folks swear by sipping a warm cup of water every morning, touting its metabolic benefits. Additionally, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) recommends the practice to help wake up the digestive system. But what really happens when you reach for a glass of warm H2O in the morning?
The answer is ... you hydrate. Biologically speaking, there's no real difference between gulping down a steaming (or even just slightly tepid) mug and one fresh from the fridge. Both will rehydrate you and support your bodily functions, but the temperature is mostly a matter of personal preference.
The best hydration method is the one that works for you
Just because temperature doesn't really affect your water's hydration capacity doesn't mean a warmer beverage can't provide plenty of benefits. For example, folks with certain conditions, such as achalasia — a rare swallowing disorder — or sensitive teeth, might find cold water to be uncomfortable, or even a symptom-trigger. In that case, warmer liquids can be extremely helpful. Additionally, many simply find a toastier temp to be more soothing, and let's be real — comfort goes a long way in establishing a sustainable daily habit.
That said, while water is one of the best beverages for hydration, some people frankly just can't stand the taste — be it warm or cold — and in that case, you can turn to other great options. For instance, did you know that plain milk is incredibly hydrating? It contains both potassium and sodium, which help replace the electrolytes lost through sweat. Warm it up with some honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon, and you've got yourself a hydrating, comforting drink that feels less like a chore and more like a cozy treat. Alternatively, you could steep a fragrant herbal tea or reach for a savory cup of double-strained bone broth; both provide excellent hydration while giving your taste buds something a bit more exciting to look forward to.