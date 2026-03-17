Here's What Really Happens When You Drink Warm Water In The Morning

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By now, most of us probably know that staying hydrated is paramount when it comes to maintaining overall health. For one thing, it keeps your energy levels up; for another, it aids in digestion. Plus, dehydration is no joke; it can lead to fatigue, headaches, and a serious lack of focus.

Of course, different hacks and trends related to getting your daily ounces in come and go. Stanley Cup drops have sparked massive lines at local Targets; squeeze bottles with built-in fruit infusers — like those from Brimma — have turned hydration into an almost artisanal ritual; heck, you can even purchase bulk-sized jugs marked with hourly motivational goals. And it all begs the question: Is there a "better" way to drink water in general? For instance, some folks swear by sipping a warm cup of water every morning, touting its metabolic benefits. Additionally, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) recommends the practice to help wake up the digestive system. But what really happens when you reach for a glass of warm H2O in the morning?

The answer is ... you hydrate. Biologically speaking, there's no real difference between gulping down a steaming (or even just slightly tepid) mug and one fresh from the fridge. Both will rehydrate you and support your bodily functions, but the temperature is mostly a matter of personal preference.