Instantly Upgrade Your Frozen Steak TV Dinner With This Simple Addition
There's a lot to like about TV dinners, even if the format did peak in popularity around the 1950s. They're convenient, save time, and for those nights when you just want to zone out and relax, they deliver warm, easy-to-prep sustenance. However, like any other meal, they're not exempt from needing an upgrade every now and again. For example, if you have a steak TV dinner sitting in your freezer, make it shine by simply adding some blue cheese to the meat when it's done cooking.
How you decide to apply it is dealer's choice; you can melt it as a sauce, crumble it for texture, or even whip it into a compound butter — it's all going to be effective. While properly-frozen meat is perfectly safe, it can sometimes suffer from leached moisture during the reheating process, and when it comes to steak, that decline in juiciness and tenderness is particularly apparent. That's why chefs spend years perfecting techniques like resting meat and slicing against the grain to ensure the best bite — because when your steak falls short of that ideal, it can ruin the entire experience.
Luckily, a bold blue cheese can bridge the gap. Its tang, in conjunction with its rich creaminess, works to compensate for any dryness by adding back some decadence and brightness. The result? Elevated comfort food.
There's a whole world of versatile blue cheese pairings for steak
One of the most exciting aspects of this hack is that there's actually a wide gamut of blue cheeses out there to explore, and all of them lend themselves to different applications. For example, if you're craving a true steak sauce — something to really smother the meat in — you're going to want to reach for some Gorgonzola dolce or Cambozola, both of which lean on the creamy and mild side of the spectrum. These will yield results that don't overpower the beef.
Looking for something with a bit more heft? Give Stilton a try; its pungent and slightly nutty flavor profile will hold its own and provide some chewy contrast to the steak. You could also opt for Gorgonzola piccante (aka spicy Gorgonzola) for a sharper bite.
If you're in the mood for more of a zesty accompaniment, as seen in crudité platters or these steak skewers with blue cheese dip, then a classic, tangy Roquefort or a piquant Maytag blue — an American variety — is probably your best bet. Simply mash the cheese into a base of sour cream, lemon juice, and mayo, and season to taste. And hey — if you have leftovers, don't feel like you need to wait for your next TV dinner night to enjoy them. Your blue cheese creations would taste fabulous on burgers, crumbled on top of polenta fries with curried ketchup, or even swirled into an extra-savory broccoli cheese soup, so keep them on hand for your future culinary endeavors.