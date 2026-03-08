The Pan Cleaning Technique For Easy Bacon Grease Removal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are very few downsides to cooking bacon, but if we were forced to name one, it would have to be the cleanup. It's hardly the most mess-free thing you can make, and between the grease splattering across your backsplash and sticking to your pan, the aftermath can feel like more work than the cooking. Anyone who's had to suffer with a pan coated in hard bacon grease knows that soap and hot water simply won't cut it. Luckily, several tried-and-tested hacks will make cleaning much easier. Our favorite involves just two pantry staples: baking soda and lemon juice. Together, they can combat the most stubborn grease to make your pan or backsplash look as good as new.

The reason bacon grease, or any grease, is such a nightmare to clean is that when it cools, it hardens and sticks to the pan. On top of that, it's hydrophobic, meaning that instead of rinsing away under water, the grease will continue to cling to the surface of your pans. This is where baking soda and lemon juice come in handy. Baking soda is a mild alkali and naturally abrasive, helping it lift fat. When combined with acidic lemon juice (vinegar also works), it'll fizz, helping to further break down grime. To make things even better, the lemon juice will leave behind a fresh, citrus scent, leaving your pans looking and smelling great.

To clean your pan with baking soda and lemon juice, combine them together until they form a thick paste. Apply this to the stained areas and let it sit for a minimum of 20 minutes, then scrub under warm water using steel wool.