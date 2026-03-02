Avoid This Corned Beef Cutting Mistake For A Better Piece Of Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After spending hours making corned beef from scratch, the last thing you want to do is make a simple mistake that sabotages its texture. Fortunately, guaranteeing all your work isn't for naught is as simple as slicing against the grain.

The transition from brisket to corned beef is all in the brine, a process that both seasons and tenderizes the former to give it its iconic flavor profile. The essential ingredients, primarily salt, kick-start the breakdown of muscle fibers over several days to even a couple of weeks. After cooking, your meat should already be quite soft, but slicing along the grain keeps those fibers more intact, leading to more chewing. While this won't ruin your dish, it's a missed opportunity to easily tenderize it even further. Slicing against the grain breaks down muscle fibers further, working with your wet-curing and slow-cooking processes to deliver the most melt-in-your-mouth meat possible.

Before you cook the meat, you can identify the grain by noting the direction in which the lines of muscle flow. Once you've prepared it, this can be a little tricky to see. To help you remember and locate it, try sticking a toothpick into the side of your raw brisket parallel to the grain. Muscle fibers contract when exposed to heat, so they should hold it in place no matter how tender your corned beef ends up.