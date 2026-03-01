Caviar Vs Roe: What's The Actual Difference?

When discussing seafood, few ingredients are quite as nebulous, debated, and, most importantly, expensive as caviar. However, roe is fairly cheap by comparison, despite, at the end of the day, being the same "type" of food. While the two have many similarities, their taste, use, and history couldn't be more different.

Both caviar and roe are unfertilized eggs harvested from fish. While it's mostly a longstanding myth that caviar must come only from wild sturgeon, some organizations still stand by this historical precedent. Roe, on the other hand, is a much broader category that incorporates everything from the different types of fish eggs used in Japanese cuisine to grilled shad egg sacs, more popular in America. The real difference comes in preparation. Caviar is exclusively sold cured in salt whereas roe may come cured, smoked, or fresh.

While not all caviar has to be black, consumers historically prized the dark eggs of Caspian sea sturgeon above any other, a trend that still continues in the 21st century. Roe, however, comes in a rainbow of colors from black to bright orange, with each egg color, size, and texture being equally prized for their unique qualities.