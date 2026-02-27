Request This Texas Roadhouse Sauce For An Elevated Steak

Texas Roadhouse is many diners' go-to when they're craving a quality steak without shelling out lots of money, an affordability it's able to maintain thanks to longer supply contracts and strategic menu pricing. Patrons also appreciate the fun, laid-back vibe, which is different from the buttoned-up, fancier atmosphere at more expensive restaurants. However, you can still have an elevated meal at Texas Roadhouse. Start by asking to hand-select the steak you want, and then order it with the chain's richly flavorful portobello mushroom sauce.

It's normally one of two choices, along with peppercorn sauce, for the Filet Medallions dish that comes with three filets over seasoned rice. It's also an essential element of the Portobello Mushroom Chicken, a grilled, marinated chicken breast covered with the sauce and various cheeses. It's not a listed option for any of the other steaks, but you could ask your server for the creamy topping on whichever one you're ordering, from the lowest-cost 6-ounce sirloin to the most expensive porterhouse T-bone.

A former Texas Roadhouse employee revealed on Reddit that the signature sauce relies on mushroom and vegetable bases to deliver a deep umami punch. This savory profile is mirrored in the beef itself and further intensified by the addition of soy sauce. To balance this richness, white wine adds essential acidity and depth, while buttermilk provides the creamy texture needed to perfectly coat the steak.