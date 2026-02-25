Give McDonald's Filet-O-Fish A Diner-Style Upgrade By Ordering It This Way

Sometimes, the phrase "surf and turf" conjures up images of ultra-expensive meals at high-end steakhouses, but the truth is, the dish comes in all shapes, sizes, and price points. Whether you're dining on pork tenderloin with Spanish-style shrimp or throwing together some tasty scallop skewers with chorizo at your next backyard barbecue, it all counts. However, for those days when you want the combo quickly, easily, and — perhaps most importantly — affordably, you can get your fix at McDonald's.

Yes, it's true. All you need to do is order a Filet-O-Fish and add all the typical BLT toppings (plus more cheese) to turn it into a diner-style masterpiece that marries both land and sea. The crispy, salty, umami flavors of the bacon mesh perfectly with the fried Alaskan pollock, all bound together by a creamy smear of tartar sauce. Plus, if you're worried about only being able to order this during breakfast hours, allow us to allay your fears: You can request a side of bacon all day, considering it comes on lunch and dinner items such as the Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. To cap it all off, the tomatoes give the sandwich a fresh acidity, while the lettuce adds necessary crunch.

Interestingly, while this mashup is employee-approved, the Golden Arches has gone on record in the past to say that it purposefully uses only a half-slice of cheese on its Filet-O-Fish to maintain the ideal balance. However, in this case, the more dairy, the merrier. We're aiming for pure decadence here, people, not restraint.