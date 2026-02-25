Give McDonald's Filet-O-Fish A Diner-Style Upgrade By Ordering It This Way
Sometimes, the phrase "surf and turf" conjures up images of ultra-expensive meals at high-end steakhouses, but the truth is, the dish comes in all shapes, sizes, and price points. Whether you're dining on pork tenderloin with Spanish-style shrimp or throwing together some tasty scallop skewers with chorizo at your next backyard barbecue, it all counts. However, for those days when you want the combo quickly, easily, and — perhaps most importantly — affordably, you can get your fix at McDonald's.
Yes, it's true. All you need to do is order a Filet-O-Fish and add all the typical BLT toppings (plus more cheese) to turn it into a diner-style masterpiece that marries both land and sea. The crispy, salty, umami flavors of the bacon mesh perfectly with the fried Alaskan pollock, all bound together by a creamy smear of tartar sauce. Plus, if you're worried about only being able to order this during breakfast hours, allow us to allay your fears: You can request a side of bacon all day, considering it comes on lunch and dinner items such as the Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. To cap it all off, the tomatoes give the sandwich a fresh acidity, while the lettuce adds necessary crunch.
@alexis.frost
Filet-o-fish BLT. @alexis.frost <— original vid. Suggested by @laniiismiiith #mrsfrost #mcdonalds #fastfood #foodie #foodtok #foodontiktok
Interestingly, while this mashup is employee-approved, the Golden Arches has gone on record in the past to say that it purposefully uses only a half-slice of cheese on its Filet-O-Fish to maintain the ideal balance. However, in this case, the more dairy, the merrier. We're aiming for pure decadence here, people, not restraint.
More ways to give your Filet-O-Fish a diner-style upgrade
We wouldn't blame you if you ordered your Filet-O-Fish diner-style and then felt immediately tempted to continue customizing your order to suit your craving of the day. Luckily, this particular menu item is incredibly adaptable.
For example, why not MacGyver together what we hereby lovingly dub the poor man's fish and chips? Go ahead and order the sandwich — then pop a handful of those gloriously greasy McDonald's fries on top of the patty for the ultimate crunch-on-crunch experience. Bonus points if you have some malt vinegar waiting at home to douse the entire creation in.
Not in the mood for the BLT lettuce but still missing some texture (and, dare we say, heft)? No problem. Nothing says "diner-style" like a triple-decker with something briny and bold. Asking for an extra fish patty or two and a handful of extra pickles is an easy solution — just stack 'em high and munch away.
Finally, if you're a purist who doesn't want to mess with the Filet-O-Fish's core essence, but you still crave that comforting diner feel, we have the fix for you. Simply butter the outsides of your sandwich buns when you get home, throw that bad boy in a skillet for about a minute per side, and — boom — you have yourself a seafood patty melt that even your neighborhood short-order cook would be proud of.