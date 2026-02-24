The Bakery Display Case Red Flag That Should Send You Running

A trip to the bakery is a treat for the senses. Whether your jam is an apple cider donut or an ube cheesecake brownie, you can be confident you're buying a fresh, tasty pastry by watching for — and avoiding — some red flags at the display case.

For some expert tips on what to look for, Food Republic consulted professional baking expert, Beth Baumgartner. While various telltale signs can signal a baked good is less than fresh, Baumgartner relies on one key indicator in particular. "The biggest red flag I notice in a bakery display case is visible dryness," she shared. This is especially telling for items like frosted cakes, brownies, cheesecakes, and cut slices. "When something looks dried out, it almost always is," she advised.

Signs of overt dryness can include frosting that "looks dull or slightly cracked," edges of brownies appearing "hard or pulled away," or moister items like cheesecake slices looking "wrinkled and tired," Baumgartner detailed. Any of these qualities points to a treat that has been sitting out too long. "[Freshly] baked goods shouldn't look exhausted. They should look soft at the edges, smooth on top, and moist where they've been sliced," she explained.

Muffins are particularly prone to dryness once exposed to oxygen, and various visual cues point to staleness. "A good muffin should have a soft, slightly springy dome — not a wrinkled, shrunken top or a dry, pale crust that looks tough," Baumgartner said. "If the liner is pulling away significantly or the top looks dull and stiff instead of tender, that often means it's past its prime."