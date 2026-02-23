Why You Should Avoid Crunchy Food When You're Sick

When you've got a case of the sniffles, a big bowl of comforting soup, a cup of soothing tea, or even a hot toddy might be on the menu. But according to Angela Graham, MBA, RDN, there are certain foods that are better avoided. "Crunchy or hard foods can be uncomfortable when you're sick, especially when you're dealing with an already inflamed throat, fatigue, or fever," she told Food Republic. "That extra chewing and effort to swallow can add up and result in consuming less of the nutrients you need to heal with an already stifled appetite."

While certain foods like roasted chickpeas or baby carrots are exceptions, Graham noted that many crunchy foods are often low in nutrients like protein and fiber, which also makes them a less ideal choice for munching on while nursing a cold or other sickness. Additionally, she mentioned that snacks like these are commonly full of empty calories that aren't useful for boosting your immune system at a time when you need it most. Plus, fatty foods can also be challenging to digest, meaning that noshing on that bag of chips or box of cookies might make you feel worse than you already do.