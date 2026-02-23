Why You Should Avoid Crunchy Food When You're Sick
When you've got a case of the sniffles, a big bowl of comforting soup, a cup of soothing tea, or even a hot toddy might be on the menu. But according to Angela Graham, MBA, RDN, there are certain foods that are better avoided. "Crunchy or hard foods can be uncomfortable when you're sick, especially when you're dealing with an already inflamed throat, fatigue, or fever," she told Food Republic. "That extra chewing and effort to swallow can add up and result in consuming less of the nutrients you need to heal with an already stifled appetite."
While certain foods like roasted chickpeas or baby carrots are exceptions, Graham noted that many crunchy foods are often low in nutrients like protein and fiber, which also makes them a less ideal choice for munching on while nursing a cold or other sickness. Additionally, she mentioned that snacks like these are commonly full of empty calories that aren't useful for boosting your immune system at a time when you need it most. Plus, fatty foods can also be challenging to digest, meaning that noshing on that bag of chips or box of cookies might make you feel worse than you already do.
What you should eat when you're sick
Angela Graham has simple recommendations for how to feel better when you're sick. "Overall, you want to focus on whole, [nutrient-dense] foods, prioritize hydration, avoid added sugar and alcohol, and get adequate rest," she said. "Fluids, nourishment, and sleep work together for maximal immune system support while your body heals."
For that nourishment, Graham recommends probiotic-rich foods like Greek yogurt and other soft options that can promote hydration. "Soups or smoothies can provide fluids, electrolytes, and micronutrients from [fruits and vegetables], making these nutrients easier to consume and absorb," she explained. Other options that may help your recovery include vitamin D-rich fish or milk (including some plant-based alternatives to dairy), or vitamin C-heavy drinks and veggies like citrusy juices, broccoli, or bell peppers. Fermented foods can also play a part in healing thanks to their probiotics. Garlic, which can help fight viruses, can play a part in improving wellness, too.
Finally, Graham did say that there is one crunchy snack that she would recommend. "One exception to the crunch rule would would be if you could tolerate granola paired with your Greek yogurt as this acts [as] a prebiotic to feed the gut bacteria which is excellent in immune support too." As an added bonus, prebiotics may be linked to better sleep, which can also help you feel better faster.