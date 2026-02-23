What Happened To Hulk Hogan's Build-Your-Own Pasta Spot?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Star power isn't always enough to carry a brand, and celebrity restaurants don't always work out. Country music star Kenny Rogers launched a chicken chain in the 1990s that didn't survive in the United States — though it definitely deserves a comeback. Burger brand Wahlburgers, co-helmed by famous siblings Mark Wahlberg, Donny Wahlberg, and their brother Paul, experienced massive restaurant closures in 2025, though the chain is still hanging on with over 20 locations as of February 2026. In the 1990s, things didn't go so well when a celeb entrepreneurial effort attempted to mash up professional wrestling and pasta.

In 1995, WWF/WWE wrestler, actor, and reality TV star Hulk Hogan launched a restaurant called Hulk Hogan's Pastamania!, offering diners what the star referred to as "a quick and healthy meal" (per YouTube). The enterprise's single location was in the South Food Court of Minnesota's Mall of America. The menu included mix-and-match pasta and sauces, letting diners build their own entrees; an international selection consisting of Swedish meatballs, pasta Mexicana, turkey tetrazzini, and beef stroganoff; and specials like fettuccine primavera and chicken marinara. There was also a three-item kids menu featuring pasta shaped like Hogan himself, including the wrestler's head, torso, and full-body likenesses in various stages of muscle flexing.

Though the restaurant's launch coincided with the debut episode of World Championship Wrestling's "WCW Monday Nitro" TV show, with various plugs for the restaurant throughout the episode, all the hype and promotion weren't enough to keep the eatery in business. Ultimately, the restaurant was defunct less than a year after it debuted.