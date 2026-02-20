Your Twice-Baked Potato Deserves This Creamy Southern Spread

Of all the ways to cook a baked potato, twice-baked recipes combine the best of creamy, fluffy textures and the hands-off techniques of relying on an oven. When you want to still keep things easy but introduce plenty of deliciousness, reach for the pimento cheese for some savory, tangy, rich flavor all in one dollop.

Pimento cheese is made of shredded cheese, tangy fat like mayonnaise or sour cream, and pickled pimento peppers, a sweet, non-spicy vegetable. Combined, it provides acid, fat, and salt, making it perfect for this recipe. Once exposed to heat, it melts into something decadently creamy, blending perfectly with the potato's flesh for something closer to a dip than a side dish. Sure, adding just cheese is already great, but the added fat from mayonnaise gives the end product a texture more similar to mashed varieties but with the perfect, roasty flavor of a baked potato.

While the ingredients in pimento cheese might be a bit delicate, most twice-baked potato recipes only call for baking them a second time for about 20 minutes at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When mixed with the already cooked tuber, this short bake time should have enough protection to avoid your cheese from curdling or burning in the oven. The added moisture from mayonnaise should also help prevent the end product from drying out, giving you a crisp shell with a gooey center.