The Iconic Houston Burger Joint That's Hidden Under A Highway

As hole-in-the-wall restaurants go — out of the way, hard to spot, but legendary among those who know — there's an iconic burger joint in Houston, Texas, that's been operating so long that progress has literally grown up around it — and overshadowed it. Bubba's Texas Burger Shack has been in business since 1985 in a small shack that was once a key shop. The original owner of the restaurant and its namesake, Bubba Gilliam, bought the structure and relocated it to its current site on Westpark Drive. Today, that little shack is obscured by a literal highway overhead, making it rather difficult to access — but also lending it a distinction that has caused it to stand out in the bustling city.

Houston's Westpark Tollway — the first all-electronic toll road in the United States — was built right over the top of Bubba's. The road's construction and obscuring presence didn't put the eatery out of business, though; instead, the hamburger shop has thoroughly rolled with the novelty of its location, marking its 40th year in operation in 2025.

The restaurant also holds a distinction in relation to its menu. Bubba's is credited with bringing bison meat to Houston diners in the 1980s (though the restaurant is also known as "the place under the freeway," a nickname it proudly acknowledges). There are key differences between bison and ground beef, and it was something Houston restaurant-goers hadn't experienced. According to the restaurant's website, Bubba's has prepared more than a million buffalo burgers.