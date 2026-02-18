The Iconic Houston Burger Joint That's Hidden Under A Highway
As hole-in-the-wall restaurants go — out of the way, hard to spot, but legendary among those who know — there's an iconic burger joint in Houston, Texas, that's been operating so long that progress has literally grown up around it — and overshadowed it. Bubba's Texas Burger Shack has been in business since 1985 in a small shack that was once a key shop. The original owner of the restaurant and its namesake, Bubba Gilliam, bought the structure and relocated it to its current site on Westpark Drive. Today, that little shack is obscured by a literal highway overhead, making it rather difficult to access — but also lending it a distinction that has caused it to stand out in the bustling city.
Houston's Westpark Tollway — the first all-electronic toll road in the United States — was built right over the top of Bubba's. The road's construction and obscuring presence didn't put the eatery out of business, though; instead, the hamburger shop has thoroughly rolled with the novelty of its location, marking its 40th year in operation in 2025.
The restaurant also holds a distinction in relation to its menu. Bubba's is credited with bringing bison meat to Houston diners in the 1980s (though the restaurant is also known as "the place under the freeway," a nickname it proudly acknowledges). There are key differences between bison and ground beef, and it was something Houston restaurant-goers hadn't experienced. According to the restaurant's website, Bubba's has prepared more than a million buffalo burgers.
Bubba's has survived and thrived for over 40 years
Bubba's Texas Burger Shack originally served just buffalo burgers and beer. Today's menu is broader, still featuring bison meat but also including beef hamburgers. Both types of meat are offered in various configurations, including a Border Burger, with jack cheese, avocado, and picante sauce; the Vegas Burger, loaded with bacon, a fried egg, and Bubba's Hot Sauce; and the Frito Pie Burger, which features chili, Fritos chips, jalapeños, and onions.
A customer favorite is the Jalapeño Potato Salad, and the restaurant offers other non-hamburger items like house-made chili, a BLT sandwich, grilled cheese, and quarter-pound hot dogs. An air fryer was added in recent years — Bubba's small kitchen made the inclusion of one difficult, so it didn't traditionally offer fryer fare — allowing the eatery to expand its menu to include french fries and onion rings.
Bubba's has survived many speed bumps. The road it's located on was completely shut down during the tollway construction, and COVID-19 also struck in the midst of the construction. While many restaurants across the country didn't survive the pandemic, Bubba's made it through due to its popularity among locals. The dining spot also rode out Hurricane Ike, miraculously staying operational while other restaurants were without electricity. "Our loyal customers have supported us through road construction, storms, and decades of change," the restaurant's website declares. It seems that as long as there is a hunger for a good burger, there will be a place for Bubba's under the freeway.