You'll Never Eat Ice Cream The Same Way Again: The Date Trick For The Most Dream-Worthy Dessert
Dates are no strangers to ice cream as they're naturally gooey texture and incredible sweetness essentially make them nature's caramel. However, if you're looking to upgrade your date and dessert game even further, a brief saute in olive oil provides an amazing contrast of flavors that really adds complexity to your food with next to no effort.
The key here is to use a high-quality vanilla ice cream as a base then turn to extra flavorful varieties of your other ingredients. Extra virgin olive oil has more taste than refined types, but can also have a much lower smoke point, between 350 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit. However, dates only need a brief cook at a medium heat to caramelize their sugars, so always opt for flavor over frying ability. Giada de Laurentiis uses olive oil as an ice cream topping because it provides a bit of savory fat and an incredibly smooth texture that's perfect for those last, melted bites at the bottom of the bowl.
When it comes to dates, take Ina Garten's pro tip to heart and always keep an eye out for Medjool. This is the sweetest, creamiest, most delicious type out there, and once their natural sugars get a bit of heat exposure, their flavor develops into something spectacular. For the best results, tear or chop them into quarters, giving them enough surface area to brown properly, but not so much that they'll burn easily.
What to add to further upgrade your dessert
Dates, vanilla ice cream, and good olive oil give you something that's fruity, savory, and sweet, but that doesn't mean you can't further expand the flavor profile with even more easy toppings. Whether you want to add different types of sweet and savory or lean into something more salty and acidic, there are plenty of complex, easy ice cream toppings.
While potato chips, pretzels, and other salty snacks can be great with vanilla ice cream, they may also grow soggy before you have a chance to finish your bowl. Instead, cut out the middle man and reach for some large flake sea salt to kick your vanilla ice cream up a notch with both texture and taste. Larger crystals give your treat a bit of crunch, giving you some dichotomy from the smoothness of the dates and olive oil. Plus, the salt itself makes sugar more pronounced, emphasizing the sugar while still ticking off a new flavor box.
If you're looking for a bit of acid, incorporate more chewy dried fruits, like cranberries. You can even tear them into pieces and toss them into the frying pan, adding caramelization while easily incorporating a bit of tang. If you want to lean into the Mediterranean vibe of olive oil and dates, you can top your dessert with sumac, a tangy, vibrant spice that's a cross between traditional mulling ingredients and citrus. Just be sure to use it as a finishing ingredient, as it's easy to overcook and lose its flavor.