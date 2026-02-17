Dates are no strangers to ice cream as they're naturally gooey texture and incredible sweetness essentially make them nature's caramel. However, if you're looking to upgrade your date and dessert game even further, a brief saute in olive oil provides an amazing contrast of flavors that really adds complexity to your food with next to no effort.

The key here is to use a high-quality vanilla ice cream as a base then turn to extra flavorful varieties of your other ingredients. Extra virgin olive oil has more taste than refined types, but can also have a much lower smoke point, between 350 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit. However, dates only need a brief cook at a medium heat to caramelize their sugars, so always opt for flavor over frying ability. Giada de Laurentiis uses olive oil as an ice cream topping because it provides a bit of savory fat and an incredibly smooth texture that's perfect for those last, melted bites at the bottom of the bowl.

When it comes to dates, take Ina Garten's pro tip to heart and always keep an eye out for Medjool. This is the sweetest, creamiest, most delicious type out there, and once their natural sugars get a bit of heat exposure, their flavor develops into something spectacular. For the best results, tear or chop them into quarters, giving them enough surface area to brown properly, but not so much that they'll burn easily.