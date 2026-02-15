This Small BBQ Joint Near A Utah Freeway Exit Is Doing It Right

Sometimes, the very best cuisine can be found at hole-in-the-wall dining spots. These places are generally not flashy or conspicuously located, so they can be hard to identify when you're cruising through a city. But very often, they're worth finding. One such place can be found tucked behind a hotel, just off Exit 75 on Interstate 15 as you're passing through a small Southern Utah town called Parowan. It's a little joint called Smokin' Joe's Barbecue.

Parowan is a gateway town to sites like Cedar Breaks National Monument and various popular ski resorts located on the nearby mountain, so many travelers pass through. Folks journeying through Utah to reach destinations like Las Vegas have also passed by Parowan on the interstate, perhaps sometimes not noticing the small city. You don't even have to blink to miss Smokin' Joe's, as the restaurant is located at the back of a parking lot behind an inn called the Valor Hotel, and the hotel partially obscures it from the street view. But if you slow down and find the somewhat difficult-to-spot driveway entrance leading back to the restaurant, you'll be rewarded with some of the most delicious fast-casual food you've ever had.

If you're a barbecue fan, you'll love Smokin' Joe's. If you're not a barbecue fan, you'll still love Smokin' Joe's. I'm not, strictly speaking, a big meat lover or a barbecue fanatic. My husband loves both, and his ardor is more than enough to fill the quota for both of us. But there are some dishes at Smokin' Joe's that I absolutely crave.