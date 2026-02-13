Elevate Your Next Burgers With This Magical Mix-In

There's nothing wrong with keeping to a basic burger recipe, relying on beef and bread to craft a mouth-watering rendition. Yet — especially if you prefer your burgers on the well-done side – the threat of dryness always looms. So to keep the dish juicy and tender, turn to ricotta as a mix-in. Undoubtedly, it's a surprising addition; the cheese traditionally comes served alongside pasta, not as a filling between two hamburger buns. Luckily, Food Republic spoke to Jessica Rice, recipe development manager at Budget Bytes, to help explain the pairing.

Rice noted the cheese "gently binds moisture inside the patty while keeping the texture tender," making the ricotta both a moisture and mouthfeel enhancement. Despite the dairy, the dish doesn't veer into Juicy Lucy cheeseburger territory. Since ricotta is composed of rigid whey proteins, the foodstuff doesn't melt, which "helps burgers stay juicy without becoming greasy," clarified Rice.

Furthermore, she added that the cheese "won't overpower the meat," as cow dairy ricotta offers a mild, milk-forward flavor. Plus, you won't need much of the ingredient. Rice suggested only using "1 [to] 2 tablespoons of whole-milk ricotta per pound of meat," with beef, turkey, pork, or chicken all delicious candidates. So add such a delicate touch of dairy, and enjoy a swiftly softened (and juicy) burger.