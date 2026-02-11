Head To This Restaurant For Marcus Samuelsson's 'Biggest And Best Fried Fish Sandwich' He's Ever Eaten

Respected celebrity chefs like Marcus Samuelsson often get to experience food from around the world, from exclusive fine dining to down-to-earth everyday meals. So, when they single out a particular dish for praise, it carries more weight. A small Bermuda counter-service spot called Art Mel's Spicy Dicy earned a seal of approval from Samuelsson, who told Forbes it serves the "biggest and best fried fish sandwich" he's ever had.

Founded as a roadside stand by Arthur "Mel" Smith in the early 1990s, the takeout- and cash-only shop is an institution for its version of the fried fish sandwich, one of the island's signature foods. It has won the Best of Bermuda Award multiple times, and tourists also seek out its off-the-beaten-path location to sample the dish.

Art Mel's flash-fries pieces of batter-coated fish, stacking them high with coleslaw and tartar sauce on homemade raisin bread, the traditional base. Hot sauce is optional, as are lettuce, tomato, cheese, and grilled onions (Samuelsson likes his with coleslaw and cheese, washed down with a ginger beer). At one time, Art Mel's fish was said to be snapper, but it has been reported more recently that the shop now uses swai, a mild, tilapia-like variety from Southeast Asia. Customers can ask for wahoo, found in the waters off the island, for $1 extra. Although all Bermuda fish sandwiches use these same basic ingredients, each place personalizes its version by tweaking things like seasoning or cooking techniques.