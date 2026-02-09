Costco Is José Andrés' Go-To Grocery Store For This French Wine

In between running the World Central Kitchen, operating Michelin starredrestaurants, and producing Emmy-award-winning content, José Andrés still manages to squeeze in trips to Costco. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Andrés noted the grocery store among his favorite retail spots, especially to buy bottles of Bordeaux. The chef loves sampling new wines, and expressions from the world-renowned French region come as no exception. Although not hailing from his native Spain, Bordeaux wines are featured on many of his restaurant menus, like at the Bazaar and Zaytinya.

Andrés' preference for Bordeaux is easy to take part in. The name may sound fancy, yet the style encompasses a wide range of red and white wines, at an array of price points. Costco caters to many options, stretching from affordable offerings sold under the Kirkland Signature Wine label to collectible packaging retailing for thousands of dollars. Sadly, Jose Andrés didn't divulge his go-to Costco bottles with Tasting Table. On his "Longer Tables " Substack, the chef shared a liking for Bordeaux-inspired reds produced in Virginia, noting their pleasant tartness. And on a different post outlining wine pairings, the chef recommended a wide scope of bottles, ranging from white Burgundian Chardonnay to versatile, well-priced Rioja Crianzas. So although we can't peek into Andrés' Costco cart, such preferences suggest his Bordeaux stock might be thoughtful, yet unfussy, covering the region's many styles.