Costco Is José Andrés' Go-To Grocery Store For This French Wine
In between running the World Central Kitchen, operating Michelin starredrestaurants, and producing Emmy-award-winning content, José Andrés still manages to squeeze in trips to Costco. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Andrés noted the grocery store among his favorite retail spots, especially to buy bottles of Bordeaux. The chef loves sampling new wines, and expressions from the world-renowned French region come as no exception. Although not hailing from his native Spain, Bordeaux wines are featured on many of his restaurant menus, like at the Bazaar and Zaytinya.
Andrés' preference for Bordeaux is easy to take part in. The name may sound fancy, yet the style encompasses a wide range of red and white wines, at an array of price points. Costco caters to many options, stretching from affordable offerings sold under the Kirkland Signature Wine label to collectible packaging retailing for thousands of dollars. Sadly, Jose Andrés didn't divulge his go-to Costco bottles with Tasting Table. On his "Longer Tables " Substack, the chef shared a liking for Bordeaux-inspired reds produced in Virginia, noting their pleasant tartness. And on a different post outlining wine pairings, the chef recommended a wide scope of bottles, ranging from white Burgundian Chardonnay to versatile, well-priced Rioja Crianzas. So although we can't peek into Andrés' Costco cart, such preferences suggest his Bordeaux stock might be thoughtful, yet unfussy, covering the region's many styles.
Look for wide-ranging Bordeaux wines at Costco
An incredibly productive wine region, Bordeaux offerings span fruit-forward reds to sweet wines and light white expressions. Yet the fertile French area is best known for its red blends, which typically come with a tannin-heavy palate ideal for aging. Such bottles are what you'll most often find at Costco, making the retailer an excellent foray into the style.
Depending on availability, you could grab a set like the Grands Vins de Bordeaux 2018, letting you sample four balanced red Bordeauxs from a single vintage, all at around $10 a bottle. Or look out for the well-liked Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Superieur – a dark-fruit forward red table wine — often spotted around the $7 to $8 mark. You might also spot a white Bordeaux wine at the retailer, like the zesty and drinkable Chateau Reynon Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux.
Remember, an expensive bottle isn't always better, a myth you should stop believing about wine. Nevertheless, Costco even caters the pricey vino niche, with expensive releases like the Duclot Bordeaux Collection for the dedicated oenophile. Costco's Bordeaux selection is impressive, a quality solidified by José Andrés' mark of approval.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Food Republic.