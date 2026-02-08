This $5 Aldi Product Moonlights As A Convenient Soup Base

We consider pasta sauce and soup to be two separate things, but if you think about it, they're really not that different. After all, we toss pasta into broth all the time, and who hasn't spooned up sauce soup-style after their noodles were gone because it tasted so good? You can bridge that gap by combining the two, using Aldi's Specially Selected Vodka Pasta Sauce, which sells for $4.29, as the base for soup.

The Aldi house brand sauce, usually used for penne alla vodka, or "disco pasta," is made from Italian tomatoes, heavy cream, olive oil, onion, parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, vodka, basil, and oregano. The key step in its soup crossover is thinning the sauce. Chicken or vegetable stock or broth are ideal, though you could also use beef or mushroom stock for more depth of flavor. Add the stock to the sauce instead of the other way around, and eyeball it until it's thinned to the right consistency. It's better to err on the side of a little too much stock, because you can always cook it down.

You can saute aromatics like carrots, celery, onion, and garlic in the pot first for more flavor before pouring in the vodka sauce and stock. Everything is already cooked, so the soup won't need to stay on the stove very long. However, you do want everything to boil together for a bit so the flavors meld.