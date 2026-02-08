This Pink Cake Is The Reason People Still Talk About California's Madonna Inn
Among the various forgotten desserts your grandparents ate in the '50s and '60s, an eye-catching confection called Pink Champagne Cake has become iconic, thanks to a whimsical hotel in San Luis Obispo, California. The continued popularity of the treat has kept the inn on the map for decades, and even celebrities patronize the place because they can't get enough of it.
Established in 1958, the Madonna Inn is over-the-top by design. It looks like something you would've found at 1960s-era Disneyland — opulent to the max, adorned with neon pink, and gilded with gold as far as the eye can see. Giant, spinning teacups wouldn't look at all out of place amid the decor. A bright pink sign heralding the inn, accompanied by an old-fashioned-looking pink light pole with four bulbs lit beside it, is clearly visible from California's famous U.S. Route 101.
However, it's not the 110 flamboyantly decorated, themed guest rooms, the Wonderland-esque exterior, or the hotel's pink steakhouse, complete with a cherub-covered golden tree in the center of the dining room, that has kept the inn in the public eye. No, it's that famous cake that keeps folks talking about the Madonna, with its frothy whipped cream frosting, ribbons of pink-dyed white chocolate, and flecks of pink chocolate shavings, looking every inch like the pastried embodiment of an extremely posh little kid's birthday party.
There's no actual Champagne in the dessert, incidentally — though you could certainly pair the retro treat with a fun historical cocktail. Social media buzz about the cake is abundant, with many adorers declaring that the light, delicious confection haunts their dreams.
People can't get enough of the Pink Champagne Cake
Enthusiasts travel from all over California just to buy the Madonna Inn's Pink Champagne Cake, which must be ordered at least two days in advance, though cake by the slice is available on a walk-in basis. In 2022, country star Kacey Musgraves gave members of the hotel's staff tickets to her Los Angeles concert in exchange for the employees making a four-hour trip to hand-deliver two of the cakes to her dressing room. The singer also gives the confection a vocal tribute in her song "Dinner with Friends," lauding "the layers and ruffles in my favorite Pink Champagne Cake."
The dessert itself is a beautiful creation. Layers of white cake and Bavarian and whipped creams comprise its foundation and are smoothly frosted over with more whipped cream. Dots of Bavarian cream are piped on top, and shavings of pink chocolate are scattered around the circumference, adhering to the moist frosting like pink petals. More pink chocolate curls are generously piled on top, looking like decorative ribbons on an ornate gift, and the entire cake is dusted with powdered sugar.
Beyond its pretty, confettied look, though, the cake's taste is what captures eaters and refuses to let go. Fans laud its lightness, stating the dessert isn't too sweet and serves up a delightful mixture of textures, with others declaring it's the most moist and delicious cake you'll ever find. One Yelp user stated, "It's soft, sweet, perfectly balanced, and somehow just tastes like happiness."