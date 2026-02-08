This Pink Cake Is The Reason People Still Talk About California's Madonna Inn

Among the various forgotten desserts your grandparents ate in the '50s and '60s, an eye-catching confection called Pink Champagne Cake has become iconic, thanks to a whimsical hotel in San Luis Obispo, California. The continued popularity of the treat has kept the inn on the map for decades, and even celebrities patronize the place because they can't get enough of it.

Established in 1958, the Madonna Inn is over-the-top by design. It looks like something you would've found at 1960s-era Disneyland — opulent to the max, adorned with neon pink, and gilded with gold as far as the eye can see. Giant, spinning teacups wouldn't look at all out of place amid the decor. A bright pink sign heralding the inn, accompanied by an old-fashioned-looking pink light pole with four bulbs lit beside it, is clearly visible from California's famous U.S. Route 101.

However, it's not the 110 flamboyantly decorated, themed guest rooms, the Wonderland-esque exterior, or the hotel's pink steakhouse, complete with a cherub-covered golden tree in the center of the dining room, that has kept the inn in the public eye. No, it's that famous cake that keeps folks talking about the Madonna, with its frothy whipped cream frosting, ribbons of pink-dyed white chocolate, and flecks of pink chocolate shavings, looking every inch like the pastried embodiment of an extremely posh little kid's birthday party.

There's no actual Champagne in the dessert, incidentally — though you could certainly pair the retro treat with a fun historical cocktail. Social media buzz about the cake is abundant, with many adorers declaring that the light, delicious confection haunts their dreams.