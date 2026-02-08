Give Grilled Cheese An Easy Italian Twist With One Ingredient

While switching up the bread and using a variety of cheeses are both great ways to make your grilled cheese even better, adding pasta sauce is an easy, no-fuss trick when you want to give it an Italian twist. From salty, herbal pesto to creamy Alfredo, just about any option will do if you use it correctly.

Pasta sauce comes premade with all the things that make Italian cooking great, like herbs, acid, and rich cooking fats. Whether you smear some on your bread or spoon it between layers of cheese before cooking, this approach is far easier than digging into your pantry or fridge to find the right individual ingredients. Plus, if you don't have a batch of the homemade stuff sitting in the fridge, there are plenty of grocery store sauces that taste homemade. While some of these may cost a bit more, you don't need much to upgrade a grilled cheese's flavor, so it can be a good time to splurge on something extra great.

To ensure a perfect toast, avoid letting the sauce sit on the bread for too long. Depending on its moisture content, the sauce may seep through to the other side, which can prevent the bread from crisping up properly. Additionally, try to choose a sauce with a flavor profile that doesn't overlap too heavily with your bread and cheese. This gives you the most complexity for the least effort, all while keeping the recipe convenient.