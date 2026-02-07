The Retro Chocolate Bar That You Can No Longer Buy

From easy-to-bake forgotten cookies to a layered 1950s cake, there are plenty of nostalgic sweets ready to make a comeback. However, there's at least one beloved, retro chocolate bar that's no longer available: Caravelle. Introduced in 1965 by candy-maker Peter Paul, the commercial for the now-defunct snack advertised its chocolate crispies, caramel, and chocolate coating, with a lilting tune stating that it "make[s] my mouth so happy" (per YouTube).

Indeed, the Caravelle chocolate bar did appear to make people's mouths happy, with commenters on the YouTube post of the commercial reflecting on enjoying the bars as a child, with one stating, "It was one of my favorite chocolate bars," while other posters echoed the love of the treat. However, despite some people's adoration, the bar wasn't around long. By 1978, Caravelle became a challenge to find and eventually became entirely extinct. Many point to the merger between Peter Paul and Cadbury Schweppes as the reason for the discontinuation, but others have postulated that Peter Paul was experiencing issues with the length of time the bars could be stored.

While enthusiasts — or the Caravelle-curious among us — may not be able to experience the original, some of those familiar with it suggest biting into a 100 Grand bar, instead. With chocolate, crisped rice, and caramel, it boasts a similar flavor profile. However, devotees of Caravelle may find this substitute to be sweeter and a little less soft than the candy bar produced by Peter Paul.