Most often, vending machines occupy a nondescript status, quietly humming away in diverse spaces like schools, factories, and malls. Yet the often overlooked device carries significant prominence, with millions of Americans using them each year to buy drinks and snacks. You may be surprised to learn that the history of the machine traces back centuries, to well before the advent of widespread electricity usage.

The concept of the vending machine dates back to the 1st century A.D. created by the influential Greek mathematician and engineer Hero of Alexandria (sometimes spelled Heron). In addition to pioneering machinery like the first steam turbine, Hero constructed a coin-operated device that allocated measured pours of holy water at temples in Egypt. The machine's mechanics function remarkably similarly to the first modern vending machines, just without any electricity involved.

When a coin was inserted, it landed on a delicately balanced lever, which triggered a spout. The holy hater then ran until the coin slipped off, shutting the valve. Created to enforce equal water distribution, it's very likely the device was employed at temples, but its duration of use is unknown. Yet, the mechanics of such a pioneering invention did become preserved in print, ready to inspire a new wave of inventors centuries down the line.