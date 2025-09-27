What Makes Basque Cheesecake Different From The Classic Version?

While a simple look at a Basque cheesecake will show that it's different from the New York version, we wanted to dive even deeper. To do so, Food Republic chatted with Audrey Santos, Executive Sous Chef and head pastry chef at Maricel's Kitchen, to learn more about what makes it so unique. "While New York cheesecake is dense, rich, and ultra-smooth, Basque cheesecake is lighter, almost soufflé-like in the center, with a custardy texture that wobbles when you cut into it," Santos said.

And that's not all. While the iconic New York-style you've likely seen photos of requires "a crust, water bath, and a silky, even bake," Santos noted that a Basque cheesecake is created by simply pouring batter into a scrunched-up parchment paper-lined pan, and allowing a scorching-hot oven to caramelize the top. "That dark, nearly burnt surface is the signature look and flavor — it brings bitterness and depth that balances the creamy, custardy interior." Thanks to the parchment paper, this cheesecake is also much more rustic in appearance than its NYC cousin, with rough edges and a cracked exterior. While the way they're baked is different, so are the ingredients. Basque cheesecake only needs a handful of ingredients (like cream cheese, eggs, sugar, cream, and flour) and no additions (although some recipes use honey), while the New York version is known to be prepared with some alterations, like toppings. "It's a more rustic, dramatic dessert compared to the refined uniformity of a classic cheesecake," Santos said.