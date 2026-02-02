The Old School Egg Tool That No One Uses Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many old-school kitchen tools still hold up today, some gadgets haven't stood the test of time. One such curious example of outdated technology is the egg grader. Essentially an egg-designated scale, it offers a small groove for nestling the food, which connects to a sliding weight indicator that then delineates the egg into categories like small, medium, large, extra large, and occasionally jumbo.

Some models feature a built-in light for inspecting internal blemishes, while others — like this one by Kuhl — extrapolate a single egg's weight into a dozen. Also called an egg scale, the tool is often charmingly decorated, perhaps resembling a hen or simply featuring colorful decals.

Such egg graders date back as far as the 1920s, most prominently produced by the Jiffy-Way brand. Once widely employed by both poultry farms and independent chicken owners, egg graders were even custom-made for clients, lending them a collectible-like status. Although now largely obsolete, they're the quirky kind of tool you'd come across at a flea market or resale website.