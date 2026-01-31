You Can Still Buy The Oldest Peanut Butter Brand In The US

Peanut butter is such an American staple that most people have a jar somewhere in the pantry or refrigerator (where it should really be stored instead). When they grab it to make a PB&J, spread on toast, or bake peanut butter cookies, it's likely one of the big names like Jif, Skippy, or Peter Pan. But there are many smaller brands out there too, including Krema, the oldest still in existence in the U.S., whose only ingredient is peanuts.

Krema Products Company began making peanut butter in 1908, in a name and product change that came a decade after founder Benton Black established the American Refining Company in Columbus, Ohio, in 1898 to make peanut and mustard seed pastes. The shift from paste to butter (and the Krema rebrand) involved roasting the peanuts before grinding them. Peanut butter had been introduced four years earlier at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. However, an earlier 1901 issue of The Boston Cooking School magazine printed the first PB&J recipe, featuring two unusual flavors for jelly: currant or crabapple to go with the peanut paste.

Krema was successful in Ohio; Black wouldn't sell beyond the state because of how fast the all-natural product spoiled. It wasn't until seven years after the method of using partial hydrogenation to keep the oil from separating was patented in 1921 that the first of today's major national brands, Peter Pan, debuted. Skippy followed in 1934, and Jif in 1958. As shelf-stable, partially-hydrogenated brands began to dominate in the 1950s, Krema's business began to suffer.